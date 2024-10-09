NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #221 (Thursday, October 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Think about it" — might seem cryptic on the surface, but finding its related answers is pretty straightforward once you get it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #221, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #221, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #221.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #221 is... "Think about it".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "This is getting quite meta".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GROSS

MASS

BLUE

SWAM

MUMBLE

GROW

DIES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PUZZLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #221?

Drumroll, please...

CROSSWORD

MAZE

JIGSAW

JUMBLE

SUDOKU

CRYPTOGRAM

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was PUZZLES.

Strands #221

“Think about it”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Unlike yesterday's, today's Strands was an absolute breeze. It helped that there were two 'Z's slap-bang in the middle of the board, which gave me the spangram of PUZZLES right away.

If there's one topic that someone who plays Strands and Wordle every day knows intimately, it's puzzles, so this was completed in record time.

CROSSWORD was immediately above the spangram in the top-right corner, but I couldn't decode anything to its left right away. So I decided to leave it until I knew how many words were hidden there.

With that, I turned my attention to the bottom half of the board, starting with the third 'Z' on the board, which had to be part of MAZE. JIGSAW was directly below it, and these two combined to make an obvious path for JUMBLE. That left just SUDOKU to complete the bottom half.

I now knew only one answer was left in the top left, which made it a bit easier to decode. After a little head scratching, I realized that the 'Y' belonged near the start rather than the end as I'd previously assumed. I connected CRYPTOGRAM to complete this rather meta puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #220 right here.