NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #215 (Friday, October 4 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Driver's catch-all" — is rather tricky, even when you figure out what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #215, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #215, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #215.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #215 is... "Driver's catch-all".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Car storage".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TRAIT

TART

NAILS

LORE

STOVE

STONER

STARE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'G' and ends with 'X'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GLOVEBOX.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #215?

Drumroll, please...

FLARE

ATLAS

QUARTER

TITLE

MANUAL

REGISTRATION

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was GLOVEBOX.

Strands #215

“Driver's catch-all”

🔵💡🔵🟡

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. I really struggled with today's puzzle, partly because some of the terminology is pretty American, but also as I'm not a driver and therefore don't have a GLOVEBOX (or "glove compartment" as we'd call it in the U.K.) nor anything to put there.

In fact, my first correct answer - FLARE - was completely down to chance as I sought to amass possible words for the clue section above. This didn't help, so I ended up using a clue which gave me ATLAS. Only then did I appreciate this was about things you might keep in your car, which helped me get the spangram of GLOVEBOX.

This isolated two words on the right-hand side - QUARTER and TITLE - but I was still at a loss when looking at the other half of the board, so I had to use a second clue.

I was kicking myself when this revealed the word MANUAL, and that just left the longest word I've ever seen in Strands - REGISTRATION - to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

