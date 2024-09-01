NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #183 (Monday, September 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Order in the court!" — requires you to think laterally in order to find the answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #183, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #183, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #183.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #183 is... "Order in the court!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Lords and ladies".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SICK

SHEETS

ABLE

ROLE

TEAR

LURE

SCOUT

SKINT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TITLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #183?

Drumroll, please...

QUEEN

KNIGHT

DUCHESS

VISCOUNT

EARL

BARON

ESQUIRE

..and the spangram was TITLES.

Strands #183

“Order in the court!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Clever puzzle setting, this. When I saw the theme of "Order in the court!", my first thought was to look for legal types, such as judges, jurors and bailiffs. Instead, it was all about royal and noble titles!

Fortunately, it was pretty easy after I got my first one by accident, while looking for 'clue' words: QUEEN. Probably thinking in terms of chess, I then spotted KNIGHT in the opposite corner, which was followed by DUCHESS along the middle. That blocked off a section so I could spell out VISCOUNT in the top-right corner.

I was running short of terms, so it took me a while to find the next one: EARL, between the spangram and QUEEN. But after that, I was up to full speed again with BARON in the middle of the grid, which gave me enough space to complete the spangram of TITLES.

Only one word was left, and I'm glad I left it until last, because I wouldn't have considered the archaic usage of the word: ESQUIRE.

That was a fun one today! Hopefully tomorrow's can continue to the trend...

Yesterday's Strands answers

