NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 4 (#632)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 4 for puzzle #632 is much harder compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on Sunday's puzzle, #630, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #632. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Fresh, Daisy, Bucket, Mop, Scrooge, Food, Twist, Dewy, Tangle, Mountain, Thatch, Pip, Smooth, Supply, Glowing, and Mat.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Cellphone modes

: Cellphone modes 🟩 Green : Evade

: Evade 🟦 Blue : Broadway musicals, familiarly

: Broadway musicals, familiarly 🟪 Purple: Words before "Cowboy" in film and music

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: You'll need to brush up on your Dickens while applying some lotion and looking at your chains.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #632?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Adjectives for nice skin: Dewy, fresh, glowing smooth

Dewy, fresh, glowing smooth 🟩 Mess of hair: Mat, mop, tangle, thatch

Mat, mop, tangle, thatch 🟦 Dickens characters: Bucket, Pip, Scrooge, Twist

Bucket, Pip, Scrooge, Twist 🟪 ____ Chain: Daisy, food, mountain, supply

I got through this one by the skin of my teeth.

Dewy and fresh stuck out to me, though I wasn't thinking about skin. I did grab glowing and smooth since they made sense.

I took unnecessary strikes when I gathered that thatch, mop and tangle were referencing hair. I stubbornly left twist in and wasn't looking around to see what the other words were doing. A mistake to get so locked in. I figured it out after my strikes to swap in mat over twist, though it took some staring at the board to get there.

I ended up taking purple down next mostly because food chain clicked in my mind. Daisy and supply came after that. Strike three hit here here as I put bucket instead of mountain. I admit a strange mistake when I was actively thinking bucket brigade, which is obviously not a chain.

Early on in the round I was considering Dickens with Scrooge and Twist but couldn't find other characters. I've never read Great Expectations so had no idea about Pip, though apparently it's one of the few novels by Dickens narrated in first person. As for Inspector Bucket, as soon as the category went blue, I recalled that he was from Bleak House, a novel I read in college for some English class either about 1800s literature or serials, probably both. I remember disliking that one, and haven't read it since. I need to get my literature skills back up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Cellphone modes: Airplane, Do Not Disturb, Ring, Vibrate

Airplane, Do Not Disturb, Ring, Vibrate 🟩 Evade: Dodge, Escape, Lose, Shake

Dodge, Escape, Lose, Shake 🟦 What 'W' might stand for: Tungsten, Watt, West, Win

Tungsten, Watt, West, Win 🟪 ____ String: Draw, Ham, Heart, Shoe

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #630, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Despite being ranked easier, today's puzzle was no slouch. I picked up the green category first with Dodge, Escape, Lose and Shake.

At first, I thought Do Not Disturb referred to the sign you place on hotel doors, so I floundered for a bit trying to make that connection. Once I saw Ring, Vibrate, and Airplane, though, it finally clicked that I'd been a little too literal in my thinking, and that sealed the rest of the yellow category.

I don't usually solve the connections where a word or letter is missing, so I was surprised to get purple today with Draw, Ham, Heart, and Shoe.

That left the blue category as today's rote fill with Tungsten, Watt, West, and Win.