NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, January 25 (#594)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 25 for puzzle #594 get harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #593, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #594. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Ginkgo, Slope, Emoji, Angle, Dent, Tycoon, Recess, Mogul, Lodge, Lunch, Pod, Karaoke, Class, Cycle, Lift, and Homeroom

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : School Periods

: School Periods 🟩 Green : Features of a ski resort

: Features of a ski resort 🟦 Blue : Words after the prefix "tri-"

: Words after the prefix "tri-" 🟪 Purple: Words derived from Japanese

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Take a vacation from school at the ski resort, enjoy some udon while setting up your tries.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #594?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 School periods: Class, homeroom, lunch, recess

Class, homeroom, lunch, recess 🟩 Features of a ski resort: Lift, lodge, mogul, slope

Lift, lodge, mogul, slope 🟦 Words derived from Japanese: Emoji, ginkgo, karaoke, tycoon

Emoji, ginkgo, karaoke, tycoon 🟪 Words after the prefix "tri-": Angle, cycle, dent, pod

After three straight days of puzzles rated 3.3, Connections took a little break yesterday but we're back to 3.3 today. Was it actually harder?

A bit.

I saw the yellow and green categories pretty quickly as class, lunch, recess and homeroom were obviously school related. Mogul immediately made me think of skiing which led to slope, lift and lodge. I did not immediately mark them in as I wanted to knock out the purple category first.

I knew emoji, karaoke and tycoon were Japanese words but wasn't sure on Ginkgo because I associate the trees with China. Some quick research reveals that it does have a big place in Japanese culture. Apparently, the name is a spelling error derived from the Japanese kanji alphabet though the tree is native to China.

Anyway, because of Ginkgo, I went with (tri)angle, (tri)cycle, (tri)dent and (tri)pod which was the purple category.

Then I wrapped up the puzzle walking backwards down blue, green and yellow.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Contemplate: Brood, muse, ponder, effect

Brood, muse, ponder, effect 🟩 Rude things to do: Interrupt, litter, point, stare

Interrupt, litter, point, stare 🟦 Vocation: Craft, line, trade, work

Craft, line, trade, work 🟪 ____ Patch: Cabbage, nicotine, rough, soul

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #593, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today, I kicked things off when I saw nicotine and my first thought was patch. Cabbage was nearby in the grid and I was off to the races. Rough was conveniently next to nicotine. Then we hunted down soul by adding patch to words until I saw soul patch.

I surprisingly took the yellow category next because I, incorrectly, assumed it was harder grouping. I saw craft, line, trade and work as words for vocation and assumed that was yellow so I skipped it.

Anyhow, yellow contemplative with brood, muse, ponder and reflect.

Which left me wrapping up today with rude things to do; interrupt, litter, point and stare.