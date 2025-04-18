Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-order date announced — console price stays same but accessories going up

Nintendo just announced the pre-order date for the Switch 2 in the U.S. The new date is April 24, but there's good news and bad news about pricing.

Thankfully, Nintendo has decided to keep the price at $449 for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is good news given all the tariffs and price increases affecting tech products.

However, Nintendo has increased the price of various accessories.

Nintendo broke down the reasoning in a blog post: "Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions."

Accessories will be more expensive, and other Switch 2 products may become more costly in the future.

Nintendo revealed new prices for accessories, and they are as follows (you can read our news story from the initial accessory announcement for more on the original prices):

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99 (was $79.99)

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99 (was $89.99)

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99 (was $34.99)

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99 (was $12.99)

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99 (was $19.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99 (was $49.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99 (was $109.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99 (was $34.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99 (was $79)

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99 (was $29.99)

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99 (unchanged)

Nintendo also confirmed that Mario Kart World will sell for a whopping $79.99 and Donkey Kong Bananza for $69.99.

The company also apologized for the delay, thanking customers for their patience. The Japanese company also said, "We share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

It'll be interesting to see if the price shift impacts Switch 2 accessory sales. Although the console remains the same, the cost of ownership will increase due to higher accessory prices, which are rising by around $5 per product.

What we think of the Switch 2 so far

Overall, I couldn't be more excited for the Switch 2. Even with the possible removal of VRR, it still sounds like a graphically capable console with lots of good games slated to come.

We've gone hands-on with the console for as much as two hours, so be sure to give our impressions a read if you want to learn more. And if you're curious about the games, we've done a deep dive into Mario Kart World that'll tell you everything you need to know.

Finally, for up-to-the-minute Switch 2 release news, check out our Switch 2 pre-order live blog, which will be updated before, during and after pre-orders begin on April 24.