Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deals just leaked from GameStop — here's how to get $175 off

We're less than 24 hours away from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event where Nintendo is expected to offer an in-depth look at its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Although Nintendo has yet to confirm a release date or price, one retailer has reportedly leaked its Switch 2 trade-in deal.

GameStop will offer up to a $175 trade-in credit when you trade-in your old Switch for the Switch 2, according to X user MikeOdysseyYT and as reported by sister site TechRadar. That's one of the first Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders deals I've seen.

Switch 2 pre-order: up to $175 off @ GameStop

A recent GameStop leak suggests that the retailer will offer up to a $175 credit when you trade-in an old Switch console for the new Switch 2. A Switch OLED will net you a $175 credit, Switch (V1 or V2) will yield a $125 credit, and a Switch Lite will get you $100 off. Nintendo has yet to confirm Switch 2 pricing, but rumors suggest it could cost $399.

Back in the PS5 restock days, GameStop required gamers sign up for its $25/year PowerUp Reward Pro program before buying a PS5. This leak makes no mention of a membership requirement, which suggests buying a Switch 2 could be easier.

Here is @gamestop's Switch 2 trade in deal. What you get as credit when you trade in your console. Let's say Switch 2 is $399.00, plus 6.5% tax(FL) Comes out to $424.93. If you trade in an OLED, you would pay $249.93 for your new Switch 2. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hUIXNc94BXMarch 31, 2025

Although a handful of retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are allowing gamers to "register" for the Switch 2, none have released pricing or trade-in info. The new console is expected to boast a larger screen, better kickstand, and better Joy-Cons that attach magnetically to the console. It's expected pre-orders could begin April 2 or April 9. Make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog for the latest announcements.