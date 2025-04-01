Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deals just leaked from GameStop — here's how to get $175 off
GameStop is expected to offer big savings for your old Switch
We're less than 24 hours away from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event where Nintendo is expected to offer an in-depth look at its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Although Nintendo has yet to confirm a release date or price, one retailer has reportedly leaked its Switch 2 trade-in deal.
GameStop will offer up to a $175 trade-in credit when you trade-in your old Switch for the Switch 2, according to X user MikeOdysseyYT and as reported by sister site TechRadar. That's one of the first Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders deals I've seen.
Switch 2 pre-order: up to $175 off @ GameStop
A recent GameStop leak suggests that the retailer will offer up to a $175 credit when you trade-in an old Switch console for the new Switch 2. A Switch OLED will net you a $175 credit, Switch (V1 or V2) will yield a $125 credit, and a Switch Lite will get you $100 off. Nintendo has yet to confirm Switch 2 pricing, but rumors suggest it could cost $399.
Back in the PS5 restock days, GameStop required gamers sign up for its $25/year PowerUp Reward Pro program before buying a PS5. This leak makes no mention of a membership requirement, which suggests buying a Switch 2 could be easier.
Here is @gamestop's Switch 2 trade in deal. What you get as credit when you trade in your console. Let's say Switch 2 is $399.00, plus 6.5% tax(FL) Comes out to $424.93. If you trade in an OLED, you would pay $249.93 for your new Switch 2. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hUIXNc94BXMarch 31, 2025
Although a handful of retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are allowing gamers to "register" for the Switch 2, none have released pricing or trade-in info. The new console is expected to boast a larger screen, better kickstand, and better Joy-Cons that attach magnetically to the console. It's expected pre-orders could begin April 2 or April 9. Make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog for the latest announcements.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Timberland is knocking up to 50% off right now — here's 11 footwear deals I'd add to my cart
Last chance! 19 best deals you can still shop from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale