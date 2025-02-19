Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just gave his price prediction ahead of launch

We are still a couple of months away from more details about the Nintendo Switch 2, but an analyst predicts the sequel console will be reasonably priced when it does launch.

Joost van Dreunen, an analyst at SuperData Research, posted an analysis (via Wccftech) of Nintendo's strategy for the Switch 2. He writes that the console "enters a fundamentally different market landscape than its predecessor."

With that in mind, he claims that Nintendo is adjusting to reflect this change by prioritizing platform sustainability over hardware sales via features like backward compatibility. The company is opting for a "seamless transition" with a focus on retention of the "installed base" and "software attachment rates."

Joost believes that with that focus, Nintendo will price the Switch 2 at $399. "It represents a critical psychological threshold that balances premium hardware aspirations against mainstream market accessibility," he writes.

The analyst says that this price point is a "critical psychological barrier" to customers and would allow Nintendo to position the Switch 2 at a friendly price below the best handheld PC consoles like the Steam Deck or the new Lenovo Legion Go S. Mostly, this is because, according to van Dreunen, Nintendo's has a different audience with its family-friendly games.

Nintendo promised more details about the Switch 2, which will be revealed during its April 2 Nintendo Direct. The company is expected to provide technical information, the console's price and a launch date.

