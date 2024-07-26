Nintendo and LEGO's latest set is available for pre-order — and it looks incredible

LEGO always has something extraordinary in the works. The company revealed its latest collaboration with Nintendo at San Diego Comic-Con, which looks like the best yet. The new set features Mario riding on his faithful companion, Yoshi. It seems like a challenging set, recommended for ages 18 and older, with 1,215 pieces.

Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi: $129 @ LEGO

Nintendo and LEGO are working together again to bring another cool set to the market. This one features moving parts that make Yoshi run and his tongue pop in and out, just like in the beloved SNES game. It's a pre-order scheduled to ship on October 1, 2024, so you'll have to wait a little while to receive yours. Still, it's worth locking yours in early because some of these sets are hard to find.

Price check: $129 @ Target

Carl Merriam, a Senior Designer on LEGO Super Mario, talked about the set and what it brings to the table: "In this model, we wanted to capture the original sprite animation from Super Mario World. This meant re-creating the pixel art in LEGO bricks and then adding a mechanism to make Yoshi run with Caped Mario riding on his back. And if that wasn’t enough fun, we also added a dial to make Yoshi’s tongue pop in and out - just like in the game!"

The set featuring Mario riding Yoshi is cool enough, but the fact that Yoshi runs and his tongue pops in and out just like the games, takes it to another level for Nintendo fans.

The set is meant to tickle the nostalgia of players who grew up enjoying Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. However, even younger fans should be able to enjoy it since Yoshi has appeared in tons of Mario games over the years.

This piece, and some of the other Nintendo models, are part of the LEGO "Adults Welcome" series. The company says, "This range is designed to bring fond memories to all LEGO fans who remember Super Mario as an essential part of their childhood."

