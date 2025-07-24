LEGO just revealed a 1:1 Game Boy replica set for $60 — and I got to try it at SDCC 2025
This new LEGO set delivers ultimate nostalgia
It's safe to say no one does nostalgia like LEGO, especially when it comes to classic gadgets. That's because LEGO doesn't just copy the look of beloved tech of the past, but it tries recreates how those objects feel. The latest addition to this category of LEGO sets might be the most iconic yet: a brick-made replica of the original Nintendo Game Boy.
This new 421-piece set, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, revives one of the most recognizable gaming handhelds of all time — you know, from back before we had the Steam Deck and tracked Nintendo Switch 2 restocks.
The nearly 1:1 replica is complete with A and B buttons, the directional +Control Pad, and other realistic details like the contrast dial and volume slider that actually turn. Check out the images below, which I captured inside the LEGO booth at SDCC.
Yes, there’s a "working" cartridge slot in the back. The set comes with two brick-built Game Paks (Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening) that you can swap in and out.
You also get interchangeable “screens” that let you display either of those legendary games, or you can keep things simple with the classic Game Boy startup screen.
And while you can't actually play games on this life-size console, I could argue that it captures the texture and proportions of the OG so well that your brain kind of fills in the rest. We can use our imaginations, people.
The LEGO Game Boy is available for pre-order starting July 24, and officially launches October 1. You’ll be able to grab it at LEGO.com, LEGO stores, and select retailers.
If you’ve already got the LEGO NES console set or the PAC-MAN arcade on display (guilty), the Game Boy is the next logical addition. But even on its own, it’s a must-have for the people out there who remember blowing dust out of cartridges and playing TETRIS until dawn.
