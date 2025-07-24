New 'Stranger Things' LEGO BrickHeadz are here — right in time for the final season

As 'Stranger Things' gears up for its fifth and final season, LEGO has finally brought the OG Hawkins crew to BrickHeadz form. The new LEGO BrickHeadz: Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures (40801) set, available for pre-order as of July 23, is the third installment in LEGO's 'Stranger Things' collection.

This 542-piece set builds four BrickHeadz, which is pretty rare considering most BrickHeadz come in single, dual, or five-character packs. But it's fitting for the quartet we first met gathered in a basement at the end of a 10-hour Dungeons & Dragons session when 'Stranger Things' premiered in 2016.

Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair and Will Byers are recreated in the signature BrickHeadz blocky style, with just enough detail to be instantly recognizable. Lucas is clearly rocking his camo bandana, while Dustin's Waupaca tee is on full display.

There are now 6 total 'Stranger Things' BrickHeadz — the four in this latest collection plus the Demogorgon & Eleven BrickHeadz (40549) set that has since been officially retired. You can buy it on Amazon, but beware, it's heavily marked up for resale.

Otherwise, the new collection of Hawkins icons is available for pre-order on LEGO.com now and will launch on October 1, just weeks away from the first part of the 'Stranger Things' final season releasing on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

Three more episodes will release on December 25th, 2025, while the series finale drops on December 31st, 2025.

While we wait (impatiently) for Season 5 to drop, this is a fun way to revisit the series that took the world by storm. I know I'll be putting together this little display-ready tribute to the crew that started it all.

