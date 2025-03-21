Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now
Here's the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend
We're getting closer and closer to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. But if you're finding it hard to wait, I found some awesome deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games you won't want to miss!
Right now Nintendo is offering Switch game deals from $4. In particular a bunch of great games from Square Enix are on sale, and you can get Final Fantasy VII on sale for $6. This is one of the most beloved RPGs ever released, so it's a must play and a total steal at this price.
You can also get our choice for the best Nintendo Switch game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot.
Check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend below. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.
Quick links — digital game deals
- shop Switch game deals from $4 at Nintendo
- Enter the Gungeon: was $14 now $4
- Final Fantasy VII: was $15 now $6
- Powerwash Simulator: was $24 now $17
- Nier Automata: was $39 now $19
- The Plucky Squire: was $29 now $22
- Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $23
Quick Links — physical game deals
- shop Switch game deals at Amazon
- A Little to the Left Extra Tidy Edition: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Just Dance 2025: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
- Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
- Life is Strange Double Exposure: was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy
- Mario Party Superstars: was $59 now $42 @ Walmart
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.
One of the best cozy games released in recent years. A Little to the Left gives you over 100 satisfying logic puzzles to solve, with soft illustated visuals and pleasing sound effects. The Extra Tidy edition includes two additional DLC expansions all in one package. However, note that you can get the standard edition for $14 at Nintendo.
Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.
Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.
Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.
Another beloved RPG has made a triumphant comeback on Switch with this remake. Star Ocean The Second Story R is a sci-fi tale with incredible visuals, sharp action combat and an engrossing story. Whether you played the original or are new to the series, you’ll want to check this one out.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure puts the original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield back in the frame for a brand new mystery. Using Max's new timeline-shifting power, explore the snowy environs of the Caledon University campus and try to solve (and prevent) the murder of her close friend, Safi.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon
Mario Party Superstars doesn't shake up the series' usual formula of racing around a board collecting coins and playing mini-games, but its selection of excellent classic content makes it most satisfying party game experience on the console. This is a perfect title to play with friends and family.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
