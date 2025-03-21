Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 17 deals I'd buy now

We're getting closer and closer to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. But if you're finding it hard to wait, I found some awesome deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games you won't want to miss!

Right now Nintendo is offering Switch game deals from $4. In particular a bunch of great games from Square Enix are on sale, and you can get Final Fantasy VII on sale for $6. This is one of the most beloved RPGs ever released, so it's a must play and a total steal at this price.

You can also get our choice for the best Nintendo Switch game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot.

Check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend below. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $24 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $26 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Mario Party Superstars: was $59 now $42 at Walmart Mario Party Superstars doesn't shake up the series' usual formula of racing around a board collecting coins and playing mini-games, but its selection of excellent classic content makes it most satisfying party game experience on the console. This is a perfect title to play with friends and family.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.