I track console restocks for a living — here’s my 6 essential Switch 2 pre-order tips

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders kick off in the U.S. this week on Thursday, April 24. After a surprise delay due to the impact of tariffs, Nintendo has confirmed North American gamers will be able to reserve the much-anticipated next-gen hybrid console soon.

It’s almost go-time.

I’ve been tracking console restocks and pre-orders for more than five years. From the PS5 and Xbox Series X to last year’s super-limited PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. I know how the pre-order process works after spending hundreds of hours tracking stock drops across the U.S. and U.K. at pretty much every single retailer you can imagine.

I’ve already locked in my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order (the console was made available to order already in my native U.K.), and below I’m laying out my six top tips to help you do the same based on my years of experience helping thousands of readers buy hard-to-find gaming tech.

Let’s start with a fairly obvious one (but you’d be surprised how many people I’ve spoken to have ignored this simple step in the past). Before the pre-order date on Thursday, make sure you have created an online account for each retailer where you hope to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2.

So, for example, if you’re going to attempt to pre-order a Switch 2 from GameStop and Best Buy (and trying at multiple retailers is another key piece of advice), make sure you have an online account created ahead of time. Also, you’ll need to know your login information without a doubt.

When Switch 2 pre-orders go live, it’ll be a scramble to get yours locked in, and the last thing you want is to be creating an account or fumbling with the “forgot password” button.

Even if you have all the retailer accounts you think you'll need already, it’s a good idea to log in now to check that your payment and shipping information are correct. Time will be valuable.

Secure the console first

You might be planning to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 with all the trimmings.

From the freshly redesigned Pro Controller to the official Switch 2 Camera or maybe some of the exciting-looking software like Donkey Kong Bananza (set for July 17) or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (what a mouthful!).

But first things first, secure your Switch 2 console before locking in any accessories or launch games. While you might be tempted to load up your cart and get the Switch 2 console and all the extras you want in one swoop, time really is of the essence here.

The precious seconds you spend adding Mario Kart World or a Switch 2 Carrying Case to your cart might be the moments that see the limited Switch 2 console stock sell out, and you’ll be left empty-handed.

Accessories and games tend to sell slower during pre-order events and restocks. So get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-ordered, and then you can circle back for the extras afterward.

Go for bundles (if you can)

During the U.K. pre-orders, we saw several retailers such as Very and EE offer Switch 2 bundles. And I’m not talking about the Mario Kart World bundle here. These retailers packaged the Switch 2 with official accessories, like the Switch Camera and Pro Controller.

These bundles typically retailed for north of £500 (for reference, Switch 2’s base cost in the U.K. is £395), so they weren't cheap. However, they took significantly longer to sell out than the console standalone. So, if you have the budget and are looking to score some accessories anyway, opting for a bundle will likely be the easiest way to secure a Switch 2 pre-order.

As of writing, no U.S. retailers have confirmed if they will be offering bespoke bundles, but during the height of the PS5 restock nightmare, we saw several U.S. retailers take this approach. Therefore, it won’t surprise me if they opt for a similar bundle strategy with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Keep trying even when 'sold out'

If there’s one key lesson I’ve learned from my years tracking restocks and pre-orders, it’s that “sold out” doesn’t always mean “sold out.”

When in-demand items are released, it’s quite common for retailers to release waves of stock over a period of time. This is done to help ease the burden on the website’s servers and to prevent pages from crashing due to thousands of people trying to check out at once.

I’ve had readers contact me to say they successfully placed an order as much as an hour after the stock became available. This can also happen when somebody gets the item in question in their cart and then, for whatever reason, doesn’t complete the checkout process. Following this, the retailer will "re-release" the stock, giving you another chance to order.

So, when Switch 2 pre-orders are made available, it might prove to be as much a test of endurance as anything else. Shoppers who give up easily are unlikely to score a console, and it’ll be the ones that stick around, refreshing the various listing pages that might have the best chance.

Follow stock tracking accounts

The pre-order game can be volatile and things can change at a moment's notice. Heck, we’ve already seen with the Switch 2. Remember, the console was supposed to be made available to order starting April 9, before being delayed at the last minute until April 24.

It’s a good idea to have a few favored restock tracking social media accounts and give them a follow to ensure you don’t miss anything. There’s plenty out there, more than I can list, but some that I’ve found very reliable over the years include Jake Randall and Matt Swider of The Shortcut.

There’s also Wario64, but they post a lot of links to deals across the internet, so you have to parse through dozens of other posts to see the latest Switch 2 restock information.

And also, speaking of restock tracking accounts to follow…

Bookmark our dedicated live blog

Let’s end with a little bit of shameless self-promotion: If you want up-to-the-minute Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order updates, I’m running a dedicated Switch 2 pre-order live blog (with the support of the expert Tom’s Guide team) throughout the entire week, and likely beyond Thursday as well.

In this live blog, I’ve got all the latest information you’ll need, and also those all-important retailer links. I’ll be flagging all the pre-order drops and restocks as they go live, and will be offering up even more helpful buying tips and advice to ensure you get yourself a Switch 2 secured for launch this June.

Be sure to bookmark it and follow along through the week.