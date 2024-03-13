Epic Amazon sale has Nintendo Switch games from $19 — here's 9 deals I’d buy

Nintendo's Mario Day sale is winding down, but that doesn’t mean there are no Switch deals still available right now. Amazon is picking up the slack with an epic gaming sale of its own, and these latest discounts include savings on several of the best Nintendo Switch games.

The current crop of Amazon deals includes the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39, which is a $20 discount. Or if you’re the creative type, who likes building as much as playing, there’s also a big saving on Super Mario Maker 2. Plus, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been sliced 20% off and Persona 5 Tactica is just $29.

The Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) is also on sale for $276. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the rarely-discounted Switch console. Although, with the Nintendo Switch 2 strongly rumored, you may want to hold out at this point.

Below are the 9 Amazon deals on essential Nintendo Switch games that I would buy right now, so let’s dive into the savings…

Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon — Top picks

Hello Neighbor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHello-Neighbor-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB079P7T594%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The viral stealth-action game Hello Neighbor is now on Nintendo Switch, and it's been discounted to just $19 at Amazon. In this kid-friendly horror game, you must explore your neighbor's bizarre home to unravel it's many secrets and escape without being caught. The neighbor's AI will also learn your strategies and evolve which makes every single run feel unique and dynamic.

Sonic Origins Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Origins-Plus-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0BZFGSY5W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Persona 5 Tactica: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPersona-5-Tactica-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C8VHKLTM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/persona-5-tactica-changed-my-mind-about-tactical-rpgs-heres-why" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Kart-8-Deluxe-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01N1037CV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $20 on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC as well that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Mario Tennis Aces: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Tennis-Aces-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB078XYF9SV%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces sees Mario and pals step back onto the tennis court for another wild and wacky take on the beloved sport. Master new power moves, and pick from a roster of Mushroom Kingdom favorites. There's a full career mode on offer here, as well as the ability to challenge players from across the globe via online play.

Super Mario Maker 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-Maker-2-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB07NQDG7RQ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Mario Golf Super Rush (Digital Code): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Golf-Standard-Pre-load-Digital%2Fdp%2FB08X5YCVQJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario and friends are teeing off in the newest installment in the Mario Golf series. New modes Speed Golf and Battle Golf tweak the classic formula, and Story Mode offers a full single-player campaign. Plus, the game has been well-supported since release with a wave of new course and playable characters. Just be sure to note this deal is on a digital version of the game only.

Yoshi's Crafted World (Digital Code): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FYoshi-Nintendo-Switch-Digital-Code%2Fdp%2FB07215QMST%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's sidekick Yoshi has got his own Nintendo Switch game. In Yoshi's Crafted World you'll explore beautifully stitched together levels hunting secrets and collecting wearable costumes that give you unique abilities. This is a great Switch game for the little ones. Just be sure to note that this deal is on a Digital Code rather than a physical copy of the game. You'll need to download it.