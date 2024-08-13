Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers drop Nintendo Switch game deals from $19 — 13 titles I'd get now

We're right in the middle of summer, so now's the time to snag some new Nintendo Switch games to keep you entertained. Some of the best Switch games have been slashed in price at several retailers, so make sure you don't miss out on these deals.

Right now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is $39 at Walmart. Owning this is a must for pretty much every Switch gamer, as it's the perfect title to play with family and friends. You can also grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39 at Walmart. It's one of the best and most popular Switch games out there, so act fast while this deal is still in stock.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Switch deals from across the web. Plus, check out the deals I'd get in Home Depot's sale.

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy: was $49 now $29 @ Woot

Catch up with the next chapter in the Ace Attorney storyline. You'll hit the courtroom and interrogate suspects in logic-based puzzles in this trio of visual novels. Originally released on DS and 3DS, this remake polishes up the trilogy's visuals, includes previously released DLC and bonus has features like a concept art gallery.

Price check: $43 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: was $59 now $34 @ Woot

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance's difficult turn-based combat, gorgeous visuals and engaging Demon Negotiation system make it a great buy for older JRPG fans. We loved the original Shin Megami Tensei V, and this Vengeance edition adds new story content, more sidequests and quality-of-life upgrades, making it the definitive way to experience the game.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Woot is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $39 @ Woot | $47 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Price check: $53 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user-created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $50 @ Amazon