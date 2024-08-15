Huge Amazon sale on Adidas sneakers and apparel — 15 deals I'd get from $10

Make the most of the warm weather while it lasts with Amazon's Adidas sale. This retailer is offering a ton of discounted Adidas activewear, including running shoes, sweat-wicking t-shirts, leggings and more.

Right now the Adidas Response Running Sneaker is on sale from $30 at Amazon. This is a great price for a solid, comfortable running shoe with an Ortholite sockliner. Plus, if you need something to carry your gym kit in, this Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack is on sale for $16 at Amazon. It cinches open and closed and has a zippered pocket for your important stuff.

Remember that prices vary by your choice of size and color on Amazon, so check out any different color options available in your size to get the best deals. Plus, see the items I'd get in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section from $9.

Apparel

Adidas Badge of Sport Shorts (Men's): was $30 now from $10 @ Amazon

Stand out from the crowd with a huge saving on these Adidas Men's shorts. Featuring a loose fit, sweat-wicking AeroReady tech and perforated panels for temperature control, they look great and are comfortable for workouts or casual wear.

Adidas Select Hoodie (Men's): was $39 now from $12 @ Amazon

On sale starting from just $12, this Adidas hoodie is a steal. It features a regular fit, a lined hood and ribbed cuffs. It's designed as a basketball sweatshirt, but this is great to wear whether you're on the court or not.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $12 @ Amazon

These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $13 @ Amazon

Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. And they come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's): was $20 now from $14 @ Amazon

This Adidas baseball cap is a bestseller on Amazon, and with its simple, stylish design, it's easy to see why. Thanks to its adjustable strap, it's comfortable to wear, and it wicks moisture away from your forehead with an internal sweatband. Plus, this cap comes in a ton of different colors.

Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack: was $22 now from $16 @ Amazon

This Adidas sackpack is a perfect gym buddy, as it cinches closed easily and has space to store your kit, shoes and more. Plus, there's a zippered pocked on the front to store essentials like your phone or keys.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now from $16 @ Amazon

On sale from $16, these Adidas leggings are a great deal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Training Padded Bra (Women's): was $35 now $17 @ Amazon

This sports bra is designed for your sweatiest workouts. From HIIT sessions to boxing, this bra will keep you dry and cool no matter how sweaty you get. It features removable pads for optional coverage.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Slides Sandals (Unisex): was $30 now from $16 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Adidas Response Running Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $30 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are now on sale starting from $30 at Amazon. They feature a comfortable, breathable mesh upper, an OrthoLite sockliner and an EVA midsole as well as a durable rubber outsole.

Adidas Goletto Viii Firm Ground (Unisex): was $45 now from $33 @ Amazon

These Adidas cleats are billed as lightweight, comfortable and grippy. They also have a padded heel for a softer, supportive feel underfoot. Plus, these shoes have a 4.5 star rating based on 2,200 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker (Men's): was $90 now from $45 @ Amazon

A simple and affordable shoe, the Adidas Men's Swift Run is now on sale from $45. It features a lightweight EVA midsole and an OrthoLite sockliner. There's also Bounce cushioning for a springy feel underfoot and a breathable mesh upper.

Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoes (Women's): was $70 now from $46 @ Amazon

Score these best selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Amazon. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.

Adidas Duramo SL Running Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $48 @ Amazon

An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable mesh upper constructed with recycled materials, and a lightweight cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.