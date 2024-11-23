Hurry! My favorite Nintendo Switch game of the year is just $24 right now for Black Friday

Deals
By
published

This adorable RPG has been heavily discounted on Nintendo Switch and Steam

A screenshot from the Nintendo Switch game Sea of Stars
(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

I'm about a year late to Sea of Stars, but the whimsical RPG has been taking up a lot of my gaming time recently and thanks to Black Friday deals, it's just been discounted massively on Nintendo Switch.

Right now, you can pick up a physical copy of Sea of Stars from Amazon for just $24, saving you a massive 38% off this must-play game. If you're more into digital downloads, you can also get it for $29 at the Nintendo eShop or $29 on Steam for PC gamers.

Sea of Stars (Nintendo Switch): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sea of Stars (Nintendo Switch): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
Sea of Stars is a beautiful game inspired by classic RPGs. Its gorgeous visuals, engaging combat and touching story make it a must-play for fans of the genre. It even won the title for Best Independant Game at the Game Awards in 2023.

View Deal

Sea of Stars, if you haven't heard of it, is a top-down RPG that pays homage to classic '90s games like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy. If you're an older gamer (like me) then those two names alone should be enough to get you excited.

I'm only about five or six hours into Sea of Stars' 25-30 hour story but every time I sit down to play it brings a smile to my face. The game's detailed pixel art is beautiful to look at and the soundtrack is note-perfect. The narrative (so far) has me wrapped up in a classic quest story sprinkled with plenty of humor.

The turn-based combat (a staple of any good RPG) in Sea of Stars is a system that's both easy to pick up and challenging to perfect. Timed hits will increase your attack power or momentarily increase your defence. Meanwhile, you can string together combo attacks to inflict even more damage.

As you go through the game you collect "Relics" that can be toggled on and off to make the game easier or harder. I have very little time to game these days so I appreciate the ability to switch up the difficulty on-the-fly.

Thanks to Black Friday, there are quite a few excellent Nintendo Switch deals you can buy right now, but this is my pick of the bunch so far.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 152 deals
Filters
Arrow
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
1
Sony PlayStation5 Console...
Dell
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console...
Amazon
$499.99
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
3
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(1TB Black)
Our Review
4
Open Box - Xbox Series S - 1TB
Newegg
$349.99
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(White)
5
Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim...
Best Buy
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(1TB Black)
6
Open Box TEC Sony PlayStation...
Walmart
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X
Our Review
7
Microsoft Xbox Series X...
Verizon
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(512GB)
Our Review
8
Xbox Series S 512GB
Target
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black
(1TB Black)
9
Microsoft Xbox Series S...
GameStop
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black
(1TB)
10
Xbox Series S 1TB + Xbox...
antonline
View Deal
Load more deals
See more Gaming Deals
Jeff Parsons
Jeff Parsons
UK Editor In Chief

Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent. Rising early and heading straight for the coffee machine, Jeff loves nothing more than dialling into the zeitgeist of the day’s tech news.

A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops. A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing away the dust.