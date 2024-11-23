Hurry! My favorite Nintendo Switch game of the year is just $24 right now for Black Friday

I'm about a year late to Sea of Stars, but the whimsical RPG has been taking up a lot of my gaming time recently and thanks to Black Friday deals, it's just been discounted massively on Nintendo Switch.

Right now, you can pick up a physical copy of Sea of Stars from Amazon for just $24, saving you a massive 38% off this must-play game. If you're more into digital downloads, you can also get it for $29 at the Nintendo eShop or $29 on Steam for PC gamers.

Sea of Stars (Nintendo Switch): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sea of Stars is a beautiful game inspired by classic RPGs. Its gorgeous visuals, engaging combat and touching story make it a must-play for fans of the genre. It even won the title for Best Independant Game at the Game Awards in 2023.

Sea of Stars, if you haven't heard of it, is a top-down RPG that pays homage to classic '90s games like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy. If you're an older gamer (like me) then those two names alone should be enough to get you excited.

I'm only about five or six hours into Sea of Stars' 25-30 hour story but every time I sit down to play it brings a smile to my face. The game's detailed pixel art is beautiful to look at and the soundtrack is note-perfect. The narrative (so far) has me wrapped up in a classic quest story sprinkled with plenty of humor.

The turn-based combat (a staple of any good RPG) in Sea of Stars is a system that's both easy to pick up and challenging to perfect. Timed hits will increase your attack power or momentarily increase your defence. Meanwhile, you can string together combo attacks to inflict even more damage.

As you go through the game you collect "Relics" that can be toggled on and off to make the game easier or harder. I have very little time to game these days so I appreciate the ability to switch up the difficulty on-the-fly.

Thanks to Black Friday, there are quite a few excellent Nintendo Switch deals you can buy right now, but this is my pick of the bunch so far.