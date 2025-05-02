GTA 6 delayed until 2026 — here’s the confirmed release date

Grand Theft Auto 6 was slated to launch in the Fall of 2025. Rockstar has pushed back the game's launch by a sizable amount, not just a month or two. The company has said it will release the game on May 26, 2026. That's a significant delay of around six months, enough time to disappoint anyone hoping to play the game soon.

Of course, there's always the silver lining when a game is delayed: it should launch in a better state since the company has extra time to fix problems and get things right. With the massive gap between GTA V and GTA 6, Rockstar will want to release a well-made product that'll appeal to the masses, and the additional time could be what the company needs to make that happen.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said in a statement. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon. Rockstar

Delays are part of the video game development cycle, and players often don't even hear about them as unannounced games are constantly moved around. In the case of GTA 6, though, the game was publicly announced and given a release window, leaving players with more room for dissatisfaction.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception." Rockstar continued. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

While the company didn't say exactly when we'd hear more about the game's progress, it did say, "We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

The latter part of 2025 saw many games moving their releases to get out of the way of the Grand Theft Auto 6 juggernaut. With the game being delayed, it opens up space for other releases like Borderlands 4, Marathon, Call of Duty and others to shine.

