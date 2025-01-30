GTA 6 leak may have just revealed the game's release date

Everyone's waiting for more GTA 6 news, right? Since that Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, we've heard precious little info about Rockstar's next game, least of all a precise release date beyond the "fall of calendar 2025", per a Take-Two annual earnings report.

Well, as of yesterday (Jan. 29), that may have changed. Courtesy of online Spanish retailer, XUruguay, we may have just learned when gamers can finally get their hands on the hotly-anticipated video game this year.

As reported by Notebookcheck, XUruguay listed GTA 6 as a PS5 exclusive, and placed the release date as Wednesday, September 17, 2025. If that's true, the game would land on the 12th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5.

If you try to visit the GTA 6 PS5 listing on XUruguay, you're now greeted with a "Page Not Found" message on the storefront.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Before it was removed, 80 Level obtained a screenshot of the listing, and reported that a resident local to the store had approached XUruguay where they sourced that info.

According to the outlet, XUruguay said they "work directly with PlayStation, which provides them with information of what products to sell and when." But whether this leak is true remains to be seen.

Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company and publisher Take-Two Interactive have commented on the leak as of the time of writing, so we're yet to learn whether this rumored GTA 6 release date is true or not.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it's possible we may not have to wait much longer for more info. For one thing, Take-Two recommitted to the planned autumn launch window amid rumors of the game's delay back in September 2024, and the company has since confirmed that its next earnings call will take place on February 6, 2025.

That means, in just a few days' time, the publisher may well comment on the leak, or it could end speculation entirely by revealing a proper release date, or at the very least inform eager gamers when we might learn more about what's in store in Rockstar's newest open-world game.

This comes not long after there was discussion of GTA 6 possibly costing as much as $80 to $100 at launch, though IGN has reported the industry analysts they spoke to don't believe this to be the case.