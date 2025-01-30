Millennials rejoice: The Sims 1 and 2 are reportedly getting remastered

Prepare to say sul sul! to your free time once again, as the Sims 1 and 2 are reportedly slated for rerelease this week to celebrate the original game's 25th Anniversary.

As per Sims Community, EA Games is planning to release remasters of the 2000 and 2004 games for PC as early as January 31 at 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT, after a leak revealed promotional renders, official features and supported platforms.

Both remasters are set to launch with expansion packs included without an additional cost. A special 25th Anniversary bundle of both games may also debut, letting Sims fans buy both games in one purchase. The games are supposedly launching on Windows, but it is unclear whether they will be released for console Xbox, PlayStation or Mac users (which they may be, given that The Sims 4 is multiplatform across these devices). At the time of writing, no pricing details have been specified for the bundle or the individual games.

Celebrate 25 years of The Sims! 🎂Save the dates & tune in to celebrate The Sims for weeks to come! 🎉 #TheSims25https://t.co/Xf7U45igGa pic.twitter.com/BdnErVxlZEJanuary 14, 2025

In case you've forgotten the chokehold these games had on millennials in the early-to-mid 2000s, let me reintroduce them to you. The Sims 1 allowed players to create their own neighborhoods of "Sims" — customizable human-like characters — and run their lives. You can choose their personality traits, hobbies and career paths, and their love lives.

The Sims games have amassed a cult following in the past 25 years, with plenty of expansion packs, Stuff packs and new worlds to explore. For some time, you could only purchase and expand your Sims by buying CDs, as the first game was a disc-only release. The Sims 2, however, had more of an expansive following, as it was released on different gaming consoles as well as the PC, including the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable, Xbox, Game Boy Advance and — my personal favorite — the Nintendo DS.

What will be included in The Sims 1 and 2 remasters?

In terms of specifics, the remaster of the original game will come with all expansions including The Sims Livin’ Large, The Sims Makin’ Magic, The Sims House Party, The Sims Hot Date, The Sims Vacation, The Sims Unleashed, and The Sims Superstar.

Meanwhile, The Sims 2 will also come with all eight expansion packs, featuring University, Nightlife, Open for Business, Pets, Seasons, Boy Voyage, Freetime, and Apartment Life. The game will also include nine Stuff packs: Family Fun, Glamour Life, Happy Holiday, Celebration, H&M Fashion, Teen Style, Kitchen & Bath Interior Design, IKEA Home and Mansion & Garden.

While we anticipate an official announcement and launch date from EA soon, we're eagerly excited to get back into the world of the Sims. As always, we'll keep you updated on when you can expect these bad boys to make their reappearance.