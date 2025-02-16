I just tested the ultimate PC gaming controller — and it's like 4 controllers in 1

I’m a lifelong fighting game player, so I’m always searching for the next best fight pad. And while I’m a big fan of peripherals like the Hori Fighting Commander Octa, similar controllers are only really useful for fighting games or retro titles. That’s why controllers like the Victrix Pro BFG, which can morph between a standard controller and a fight pad, are so intriguing. However, these kinds of controllers aren’t exactly common. Thankfully, a new(ish) contender has entered the ring.

I’m currently testing the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot controller for Xbox and PC. Like the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, this controller has an extremely ergonomic design and a small LCD in its center. But what makes the Stealth Pivot special is that it features rotating controller modules that instantly convert it from a standard controller to a fight pad—or even something in between. It’s one of the most unique controllers available.

My full review of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot will be posted soon. For now, I want to give you a brief overview of why this is now my favorite PC controller—and why you might want to consider getting one for yourself.

Four controllers in one

Out of the box, the Stealth Pivot looks virtually identical to the aforementioned Stealth Ultra. However, the analog sticks, D-pad and face buttons reside within modules not found on the Ultra. It’s these modules that provide the Stealth Pivot’s defining characteristic.

Flipping two toggles on the controller’s back and twisting the analog sticks inward allows you to flip the modules to reveal a new set of controls and buttons for each. The left-hand module converts from an analog stick and D-pad to a D-pad and two LS and RS buttons. On the right, the right analog stick and face buttons flip to 6 face buttons.

You effectively get four distinct controller types here. The standard setting with both analog sticks protruding works for most games, while the orientation with the D-Pad and LS/RS buttons and six face buttons is suited for fighting games. Those are the two core configurations but there are two others, depending on which modules you have flipped over.

Switching the toggles on the back, twisting the analog sticks inward, and flipping the modules over is a relatively easy process once you’re used to it. I’ve gotten to the point where I can do all of this without looking. This module design is more streamlined than on the Victrix Pro BFG which requires you to use an included tool to unscrew/re-screw its modules into place. No tools required here!

Sublime feel and performance

Okay, but how does the Stealth Pivot feel when playing games? In one word: fantastic.

In the controller’s standard configuration with both analog sticks available, I had a great time playing first-person games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom Eternal. The light and responsive Hall effect analog sticks offer little resistance, allowing me to move around and fight with ease. I also enjoy the textured trigger buttons—both of which have trigger locks for faster inputs.

I also had a blast playing fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. For the former, I used the D-pad and 6-face button layout while opting for the D-pad and 4-face button layout on the latter. Both configurations worked flawlessly in each game, giving me no resistance when I performed complex moves and combos. That’s noteworthy considering this controller has relatively small face buttons compared to the Victrix Pro BFG and Hori Fighting Commander.

The overall feel of this controller in your hands is as fantastic as its gaming performance. The rubber grips keep your hands firmly in place no matter how sweaty they become. I also like how the two programmable back buttons reside where your middle fingers naturally rest. The four shoulder buttons are also easy to access. The Stealth Pivot is simply a joy to hold.

Early verdict

Those are my initial thoughts on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot controller. In my review, I’ll go into more detail, especially about the Turtle Beach Control Center app that lets you customize the controller. There’s a lot you can do with this peripheral and I plan to break it all down for you.

While the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot isn’t exactly cheap at $129, I’d argue that it’s a bargain since you’re effectively getting multiple controllers in one device. Not only is it versatile, but it also feels fantastic to play on for long periods regardless of the genre. If you’re like me and like using specific controllers for specific genres, this could be a great peripheral for you—and potentially find a spot in our best PC game controllers list!

My full Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot review will be posted soon, so stay tuned!