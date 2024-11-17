Control Ultimate Edition is finally coming to Mac — and I couldn’t be more excited

Remedy Entertainment is best known for Alan Wake 2 and the Max Payne series, but to me, the developer’s best game is Control. This title expertly combines Max Payne’s shooting mechanics, Alan Wake’s otherworldly narrative, and Quantum Break’s physics-based gameplay. It has been re-released and updated several times, proving the game’s staying power. And now, it’s coming to Apple’s Mac computers.

I briefly played Control Ultimate Edition on the new Mac mini M4, which was the first time I’ve played the game since it originally launched in 2019. The high-resolution textures and buttery-smooth gameplay make it feel like a completely different game from the PS4 version I remember. I was also reminded why I fell in love with this game in the first place.

While I can (re)play Control right now on PS5, Xbox Series X and the best gaming PCs, I’m eager to play through the entire game on one of the best MacBooks — particularly those packing the Apple M4 chip. Here’s why.

Control Ultimate Edition on Mac

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple says that Control Ultimate Edition has been optimized for Macs and will have smooth performance, precise gameplay, and support HDR and MetalFX Upscaling. The game will also support hardware-accelerated ray tracing on Macs with M3 and M4 processors.

Given my brief time demoing Control, I can’t speak at length about the experience. However, based on what I played, I’m inclined to believe Apple’s claims.

The otherworldly environment I explored, with its contrast of deep shadows and harsh lighting, looked equally captivating and disturbing. The power of the Mac mini’s M4 chip (along with the Apple Studio Display I played on), truly helps Control come to life.

I can’t say I’m surprised Control looks and runs phenomenally on Mac. That’s because I’ve already played games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Lies of P on the MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro and MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max, respectively. Like Control, these titles run at buttery-smooth frame rates and look gorgeous to boot. I expect no less from Control when it eventually arrives on Mac.

What’s so special about Control?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While enhanced graphics and gameplay certainly make for a more enjoyable experience, these aspects wouldn’t matter if Control wasn’t already a great game. If you’ve never played Control and plan to check it out on Mac, you’re in for a treat.

Control centers around protagonist Jesse Faden, who is a member of a covert government organization that investigates paranormal phenomena. The game takes place in the organization’s headquarters, which has been taken over by a malevolent being who wants to cross over to our world. Jesse has to stop this being while also uncovering the secrets of her past.

You can think of Control as a three-dimensional Metroidvania game since it has numerous paths, some of which are only accessible via specific abilities obtained throughout the game. Jesse’s Service Weapon is effectively multiple guns, taking on the properties of a handgun or a shotgun and her telekinetic powers allow her to float or grab objects and hurl them at enemies. All of these aspects combine to make for engaging and thrilling gameplay.

Outlook

While Control Ultimate Edition is admittedly an older title, it’s a solid choice to bring to Mac. Not only does it pack in the full game and both of its expansions, but it looks and runs like a dream on machines with M3 and M4 chips.

If you’ve never played Control and own an M3 or M4 Mac, you owe it to yourself to check out this game. There’s no solid release date yet, but it should land on the Apple App store by early next year. We'll also know how much it will cost at that time as well.