5 biggest new games launching in May 2025 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

May 2025 is shaping up to be a quieter month for game releases, especially with Lost Soul Aside being delayed to August 29. Still, there are a few major titles worth getting excited about across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Topping the list are Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software’s long-awaited prequel that trades sci-fi for medieval carnage, and Elden Ring: Nightreign, FromSoftware’s first major expansion to their genre-defining RPG.

Meanwhile, Switch players can look forward to Capcom Fighting Collection 2, a retro-packed sequel filled with arcade favorites and classics.

If you’re looking to dive into something new this May, here are five of the biggest game launches you’ll want on your radar.

The Midnight Walk (May 8)

Platforms: PS5, PS VR2, Steam and SteamVR

​The Midnight Walk seems like one of those rare games that feels like it was made by people who love storytelling as much as they love games.

You play as The Burnt One, which is a twisted, clay-made figure who crawls out of the earth and sets off on a journey down a dreamlike highway. Along the way, you meet Potboy, a tiny, flickering lantern creature who becomes your guide.

The two of you walk through five eerie short stories, all tied together by the theme of fire. Everything is handcrafted from clay and brought to life with stop-motion animation, giving it an unsettling, almost tactile vibe. There’s something cozy and horrific about it all at once.

If you’ve got a PSVR2, this one might really get under your skin. The world is probably strange enough on a flat screen, but in VR, it’s likely to be completely transportive. Definitely one of May’s most intriguing releases.

The Midnight Walk: $39 @ PlayStation Store

The Midnight Walk is a weird, handcrafted horror adventure told through five short stories, all animated in clay and stop-motion. If you're into strange, artsy games with a dark vibe, this one's worth keeping an eye on, especially if you’ve got VR.

Doom: The Dark Ages (May 15)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Doom: The Dark Ages feels like id Software going back to basics in the most brutal way possible.

Set in a medieval-inspired world, it trades space stations for war-torn castles and gothic hellscapes. But the spirit of Doom is still there: fast, unrelenting violence and weapons that feel like they have weight.

This game seems to lean hard into what made the series iconic in the first place. What’s interesting here is the tone shift as this one looks darker, grimmer, less neon-metal and more grimy steel. I’m curious to see how the game handles pacing, especially with new melee mechanics and heavier armor designs.

The trailers also show glimpses of siege warfare and even dragon-like mounts, which feels wildly ambitious for Doom. I didn’t realize how much I wanted this kind of reimagining until I saw it. If you grew up on Doom, this feels like a brutal love letter.

Doom: The Dark Ages: $69 @ Amazon

Doom: The Dark Ages drops players into a brutal medieval world, trading sci-fi for steel and blood. It’s darker, grittier, and leans into heavy melee combat without losing that classic Doom intensity. If you love fast, visceral gameplay with a fresh setting, this one’s worth playing on May 15.



Doom: The Dark Ages — Premium Edition: $99 @ Amazon

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (May 16)

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 feels like a love letter to fans who grew up button-mashing in arcades or huddled around old consoles with friends.

While the first collection focused on Darkstalkers and some of the more recognizable titles, this follow-up digs deeper into Capcom’s weirder, more obscure back catalog. Stuff like Rival Schools and Cyberbots may not be household names, but for people who remember them, they’re nostalgic gold.

It’s not a revolutionary release (it’s not trying to be) but there’s something comforting about having these oddball fighters all in one place on modern hardware, especially on Switch.

Whether you’re in it for the hand-drawn sprites, the quirky characters, or just to revisit a time when fighting games were full of personality, this one could hit a sweet spot.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2: $39 @ Amazon

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 brings together some of Capcom’s most underrated and nostalgic fighters, like Rival Schools and Cyberbots. It’s a quiet, retro gem (especially on Switch) for anyone who misses the charm and chaos of old-school arcades.

Elden Ring Nightreign (May 30)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Elden Ring: Nightreign is one of those rare expansions that feels like an event, and it's definitely the biggest release this month.

FromSoftware doesn’t hand-hold, and that’s part of the appeal. Nightreign promises new horrors, a fresh chunk of map to explore, and more of that quiet, beautiful dread that made the base game and its recent DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, unforgettable.

The new region is said to be darker and more vertical, with shifting weather and secrets buried deep.

For long-time fans, this expansion isn't just an expansion but a reason to fall back into the abyss, sword in hand, wondering what the hell that thing in the fog is.

Elden Ring Nightreign: $39 @ Amazon

Elden Ring: Nightreign drops us back into FromSoftware’s haunting world with new lands, tougher enemies, and that signature sense of mystery. It’s a return to that feeling of being lost, overwhelmed, and quietly thrilled by the unknown. Elden Ring Nightreign — Premium Edition: $54 @ Amazon

F1 25 (May 30)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

F1 25 feels like the series is starting to find its rhythm again. After a couple of uneven entries, this one looks like it's finally addressing what dedicated fans have been asking for — more realism, smarter AI, and that addictive “just one more lap” feeling.

My dad has always had a soft spot for the F1 games, even when they’ve stumbled, because there’s nothing quite like the tension of a wet-track qualifier or nailing a pit stop strategy mid-race (as he’s told me several times).

With the real-life 2025 season heating up, I’m sure many people will find it satisfying jumping into a virtual version and trying to do it better.

Whether you're in it for the full career mode or just a few laps after work, F1 25 feels like it's geared more toward fans who actually care about racing.

F1 25: $69 @ Amazon

F1 25 looks like a real return to form. With improved realism and smarter AI, it’s shaping up to be one of the most immersive entry in years. Whether you're chasing a championship or just want a few intense laps, this one feels built for true racing fans.