5 biggest new games launching in May 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

After a jampacked first few months of the year which has seen a tidal wave of exciting new releases, May 2024 is comparatively a little lighter. However, that doesn’t mean there isn't a selection of new games that are worthy of your attention.

It’s set to be an especially exciting month for Nintendo Switch owners, as the home console/handheld hybrid will offer two tentpole releases including a gorgeous-looking remake of a GameCube classic. Xbox players aren’t being left out either, as the long-awaited sequel to Hellblade is finally set to release this month almost four years after it was first teased.

If your gaming backlog has been pruned, and you’re looking to dive into some new video games this month, below you’ll find the biggest new titles that are launching over the next few weeks...

Endless Ocean Luminous (May 2)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The tranquil Endless Ocean franchise returns this month after more than a decade of treading water. Endless Ocean Luminous is a Nintendo Switch exclusive that sees you play as a scuba diver exploring a large ocean called the Veiled Sea. It’s your job to chart the area and document the marine life you find including mythical creatures such as the Mosasurus. You can also explore underwater structures including shipwrecks and long-lost temples.

Luminous is the third entry in the series and brings new elements to the franchise including procedurally generated levels to ensure that no two dives are the same. Plus, online is a big focus this time around, as groups of up to 30 players can explore the waters together and share their discoveries (and communicate via emotes, of course). Players looking for a gripping narrative or challenging gameplay won’t find that here but if you want a game that provides a more zen experience Endless Ocean Luminous is well worth your time.

Prison Architect 2 (May 7)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The name Prison Architect 2 tells you pretty much everything you need to know about this management simulation. Your job is to construct a maximum-security prison and then take charge as the governor to oversee the smooth running of the penitentiary. You need to ensure that each prisoner's needs are met, that all facilities are operating efficiently and that you have a well-trained group of staff. Plus, keeping breakouts to a minimum is essential.

This sequel to the 2012 original is building upon the foundations of its predecessor in some big ways. The most notable change is the switch from a top-down 2D perspective to full 3D visuals. This will make your prison feel even more life-like, but the game’s cartoonish tone has been retained. Another big new addition is the ability to construct multi-floor prisons. If you enjoyed the first Prison Architect, this sequel is almost guaranteed to be a must-play.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (May 21)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has been a very long time coming. The game was announced back in 2019 alongside the then-unreleased Xbox Series X console, and after several no-shows, it’s finally ready for release this month. The direct sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, this action-adventure game retains the bones of its predecessor offering a mythical quest that infuses psychological horror with cinematic storytelling and weighty combat.

You once again play as Senua, on a brutal journey through the harsh landscape of Iceland in the age of Vikings. Your goal is to free those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, but Senua will have to overcome her own internal demons to help those around her. The first Hellbade offered stunning visuals and groundbreaking sound design, and this sequel appears to be taking things up another notch fully leveraging the power of the Xbox Series X. Alternatively, you can take performance to the next level with one of the best gaming PCs.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (May 23)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is one of the most celebrated and beloved games on the iconic Nintendo GameCube console, and to celebrate its 20th anniversary this RPG classic has been entirely remade for the Switch. This new version will fundamentally offer the same Paper Mario experience but with a visual coat of paint and some design tweaks.

If you missed out on the original game back in the GameCube era, The Thousand-Year Door is the second title in the cult-favorite Paper Mario franchise. It follows the plucky plumber as he embarks on a new adventure in a papercraft world after Princess Peach is kidnapped by a group of aliens known as the X-Nauts. It’s a joyful mix of engaging turn-based battles, rewarding exploration and very funny writing. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is considered the series high-point by many players, and this remake should prove why.

F1 24 (May 31)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

F1 24 is the latest entry in the annualized racing series and will once again offer the unparalleled authenticity that EA’s F1 video games are known for, it’s a great pick for petrolheads, or gamers wanting a fast-paced racer that gives you access to some of the most powerful vehicles ever made. It’s also officially licensed with F1 and F2.

As this is part of an annual franchise, don’t expect any major changes from last year’s F1 23, but the biggest new addition in F1 24 is a new dynamic handling system that’s been brought across from the EA Sports WRC series. The career mode has also been overhauled to offer a great sense of realism and progression, and really make you feel like an F1 driver. F1 superfans will already have pre-orders locked in, but even casual followers should consider giving F1 24 a shot as it’s a great way to get even more invested in the thrilling motorsport.

