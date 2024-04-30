Amazon Gaming Week sale is live — here’s 15 deals I’d buy now for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC

Amazon's Gaming Week sale has arrived, and this annual collection of deals across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC is offering some of the best savings of the year so far on everything from must-play video games to essential accessories.

Some of my favorite deals includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $29 on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Alternatively, if you're looking for some new hardware the Xbox Series X console is on sale, and there's a new lowest price for the Meta Quest 2. There's also a massive $400 discount on this Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070.

I've rounded up the top 15 deals that have caught my eye for now, and be sure to keep an eye on this list as I'll be adding new deals as they crop up.

Amazon Gaming Week deals — Best sales now

Lego 2K Drive (Switch): was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic-bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5/XSX): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. With Star Wars Day (May 4) just around the corner now is the time to play.

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon

The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.

Razer Kishi V2: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon

The Razer Kishi V2 is a welcome upgrade to an already great mobile game controller. Just lock in your Android phone and you can make your phone a handheld gaming machine in an instant. It fits most newer phones and comes with a ton of features that makes it a great gamepad in general, including programmable macros.

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If you want a versatile headset that you can use across platforms, the HyperX Cloud III is the perfect choice. It's compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch and boasts a comfortable fit, strong audio quality and a crystal-clear microphone. It's also designed to durable, so can held extended use and is suitable for travel.

SanDisk 1TB MicroSDXC for Nintendo Switch: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

If you're looking to store a quite frankly ludicrous amount of Nintendo Switch games on your console at the same time, this 1TB storage card is a colossal upgrade over the Switch's stock 32GB capacity. It's also an officially-licensed product which means it can be slotted into your Switch and ready to go within seconds. Plus, it sprots a nifty Legend of Zelda theme.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, but this Amazon deal is still a great price for a PS5 accessory that is almost essential.

Asus ROG Spatha X Gaming Mouse: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

This beastly wireless gaming mouse from the popular Asus ROG range is currently 20% off at Amazon. It offers a dual-mode connectivity, unmatched accuracy and is fully programmable. If the Spatha X is beyond your budget, the more affordable Razer Basilisk V3 is on sale for $44, which is a discount of more than 44% off.

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $124 @ Amazon

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $124 and increases the hard drive space of your Xbox console. It's a "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

While Tenkeyless keyboards might be all the rage, for some of you only a true desk dominator will do. A mighty giant of an input device, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro features dedicated media keys, per-key RGB lighting with Corsair's iCUE RGB integration, and a simply massive wrist rest to make this a keyboard to end all others. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX switches too, so you really can have it all.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $150 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without a recharge. Right now the Xbox Elite Series 2 is on sale for $150 as part of Amazon Gaming Week.

Meta Quest 2 w/ Active Pack: was $309 now $196 @ Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality and it's currently on sale for $113 off at Amazon. This is the lowest price it's ever been. If you've been on the fence about stepping into VR and you want to try one of the most flexible headsets on the market, without committing to the cost of a Quest 3 this is the time to snag yourself a Meta Quest 2 and this discounted bundle includes a useful Active Pack.

Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

If you want to feel fully immersed in your favorite racing game, you need to invest in a good wheel. The Logitech G920 packs in dual-motor force feedback, easy-to-access game controls, a full set of pedals and a solid construction that should prove pretty durable. This model is compatible with Xbox consoles and PC.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console and the machine going toe-to-toe with Sony's PS5. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. It's our Editor's Choice console and represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.