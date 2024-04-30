Forget Stray: one of my most anticipated games of 2024 is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft has just announced the next batch of games that will hit its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, taking us into the start of May. It's a good mix of titles this time around, packed with gems that could land a spot on our best Xbox Series X games list. And one about an adorable little kitty causing chaos ranks among my most anticipated games for 2024.

It's called Little Kitty, Big City, and it lands on Xbox Game Pass on May 9 as a day-one addition. Its shtick of playing as a mischievous cat in a cozy open-world playground had me hooked from the first trailer. And you can dress up your cat in little hats! How cute is that?

"Explore the city, make new friends with stray animals, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn't that what cats do best?" Xbox said in a press release. Did I mention the hats? Because I'm really excited about the hats.

While considerably less feline-focused, the rest of the lineup is solid as well. Also worth noting, Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC and Xbox is now available on Game Pass via EA Play, which is part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Have a Nice Death, a 2D action roguelike that casts players as an overworked Grim Reaper, lands on Xbox Game Pass today (April 30). I played it in early access and found it a punishing but satisfying challenge. Its combat is extremely polished, the soundtrack is an endless string of bangers that keep its runs engaging, and its hand-drawn art style melds cute designs with its goth aesthetic beautifully.

Next up, on May 2, is Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, the critically acclaimed reboot of the Lara Croft-led, action-adventure franchise rebuilt for next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. After that, you've got Kona II: Brume on May 7. The sequel to 2017's Kona, it's a first-person narrative game set in a rural mining village in Northern Canada in 1970 plagued by a bizarre mist that has engulfed the region.

May 14 sees Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons return to Game Pass ahead of its forthcoming next-gen remake. Conceived and directed by the supremely talented Josef Fares, who went on to make the award-winning co-op puzzler It Takes Two, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is one of the most charming indie adventures to come out of the 2010s.

You can find the full list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in May below.

All titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

April 30: Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) May 2: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) May 7: Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) May 9: Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) May 14: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

