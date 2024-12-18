How to watch 'Beast Games' online — stream MrBeast's Amazon Prime game show anywhere

Although Amazon have been dropping hints about "Beast Games" for weeks, the trailer has finally dropped and we know what we can expect the contestants to face for a shot at $5 million - and it ain't answering trivia questions. Among many other treats there will be hide and seek in a purpose-built city, navy SEALs, speeding trains, padded cells, stress positions and emotional breakdowns.

"Beast Games" premieres globally on Thursday, December 19 — and viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Beast Games' Release date, streaming service "Beast Games" debuts everywhere on Thursday, December 19.

• U.S./U.K./CAN/AUS — Amazon Prime Video

The contestants have already been whittled down from 2,000 to 1,000 (that process will be shown on YouTube) but now, over the course of ten episodes, elimination will reduce the 1,000 hopefuls down to the one lucky winner – although there are promises of big cash prizes and supercars along the way, plus "the most insane, unhinged, surprising twists ever filmed."

Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) wants to jump from YouTube to more mainstream media channels, Amazon are backing it (reportedly to the tune of $100 million) to promote their own streaming service but the motivations of those who signed up for it will be as individual and specific as the number of people taking part. Any combination of financial reasons, lust for fame and/or something else entirely.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Beast Games" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Beast Games' in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch "Beast Games" exclusively on Amazon Prime. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, December 19, with the next eight releasing weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch 'Beast Games' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still watch "Beast Games" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your usual website or streaming service and tune in as if you were back in your home country.

How to watch 'Beast Games' in the U.K., Canada, Australia

Viewers based in the U.K., Canada and Australia can watch the first two episodes “Beast Games” on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, December 19 with the following eight episodes dropping each Thursday.

If you don’t already Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. This will let you watch “Beast Games” and other shows or movies for free for a month, but you must cancel the subscription before you’re charged if you don't want to pay.

Interested in more Prime benefits? Get an all-inclusive subscription to gain access to quick shipping, special deals on your favorite products, and of course, Prime Video. The current cost for membership is £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99 a month or £95 / CA$99 / AU$79 a year. A subscription to Prime Video on its own costs £5.99 / CA$9 (not available in Australia).

'Beast Games' cast

Jimmy Donaldson (aka "MrBeast") - Co-creator, executive producer and host

1,000 contestants chasing $5 million

'Beast Games' - Episode list and schedule

Episode 1 & 2 – December 19, 2024

Episode 3 – December 26, 2024

Episode 4 – January 2, 2025

Episode 5 – January 9, 2025

Episode 6 – January 16, 2025

Episode 7 – January 23, 2025

Episode 8 – January 30, 2025

Episode 9 – February 7, 2025

Episode 10 – February 13, 2025

'Beast Games' official trailer

When and where was "Beast Games" filmed? The first round of 2,000 contestants was shot in July 2024 inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The second round with the remaining 1,000 was filmed contestants in August at Downsview Park Studios in Toronto, Canada.

Has "Beast Games" faced legal issues? A class action was launched in the Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2024 by several ex-contestants of "Beast Games" who alleged "dangerous conditions" and that they were "shamelessly exploited" during the making of the show.