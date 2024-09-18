'Yellowstone' season 6 probably won't happen — here's why

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is just a few months away, but there had been some hope that this wasn't the end for the Duttons on the hit Paramount Network show. Unfortunately, an interview with one of the show's major stars probably put any hope for a "Yellowstone" season 6 on ice.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, a member of the Dutton family by marriage, essentially confirmed that this is the end for "Yellowstone." While promoting his coffee company Free Rein's launch at Walmart, he said, “It’s been a great ride with everyone involved” when asked to reflect on his last day on set for season 5 part 2.

Of course, just because it's been a great ride doesn't mean it can't still be a great ride going forward. However, when Hauser said, "You’ll have to stay tuned for November for how Taylor [Sheridan] wraps it up!” he all but confirmed that these episodes will be the show's last.

Generations | Yellowstone Teaser | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

This will definitely be sad news for some "Yellowstone" fans. A late August report from Variety indicated that Hauser and his co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays his wife Beth Dutton in the show, were in talks to sign on for a surprise season 6. But with Hauser now looking forward to his next projects — with or without show creator Taylor Sheridan — it seems that those talks have ceased if they had even happened in the first place.

'Yellowstone' isn't the end for the Dutton family

While it now seems all but certain the Dutton family's time on "Yellowstone" will come to an end at the end of season 5 — show star Kevin Costner won't even be back for these final episodes as family patriarch John Dutton — it won't be the end of the family's involvement in the greater Sheridanverse.

There are already several spin-offs of the show involving the fictional family. A new season is currently planned for the prequel series "1923" and additional spin-offs "1944" (another prequel) and "6666" (set on the nearby 6666 Ranch) have been announced.

There's also a potential sequel called "The Madison." It already has several cast members, including Matthew Fox, Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams. While this show is set in the same universe as "Yellowstone," it's unclear if it will involve the Duttons.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, there's the rumored "2024." This show was planned as a sequel to "Yellowstone," continuing the series with Matthew McConaughey as a new lead character. But an official casting announcement was never made and it's possible "2024" has been replaced with "The Madison."