'Yellowstone' director drops hints about Kevin Costner's fate in season 5 part 2 — here's what they said

The "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premiere comes this Sunday, but we're still getting some final hints about what to expect in the dramatic conclusion to the hit Paramount Network show.

One thing that's been addressed more than once is Kevin Costner's disappearance from the show. The show's star left during the break between season 5 part 1 and the upcoming part 2, and people have been wondering how show creator Taylor Sheridan would handle it.

Now, one of the show's most prolific directors is speaking out on the topic. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros revealed that, yes, Costner will still be a part of "Yellowstone" and its final episodes.

"His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! (Laughs) But I think the reason people are wondering, “Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?” is because he is the patriarch and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central."

So no, you're not crazy when you keep seeing Kevin Costner pop up in all these "Yellowstone" teasers and trailers. He's definitely going to be a key part of the show between the season 5 part 2 premiere and the show's finale five episodes later. Even if he doesn't physically appear in every episode.

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 premieres this Sunday

We now have a decent idea of what to expect in the final episodes of "Yellowstone." Kelly Reilly's recent comments tell us that her character Beth just wants to be with her husband Rip (Cole Hauser), even to the point where she'd give it all up to just be with him on a "piece of land that nobody wants."

But we also know that Rip has no intention of walking away quietly. Cole Hauser has said Rip will be intimately involved in some of the show's impending violence, saying "You’ll have to wait. Listen, Rip does a lot of the killing. I’ll tell you that."

We definitely expect there to be a lot of killing based on the show's season 5 part 2 trailer. Rip at least seems to push a man down a cliff or ravine, and another man is seen running across the rolling hills while on fire, so we should expect at least those deaths in the show's final episodes.

So tune into the "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premiere on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on November 10 and 10 p.m. on CBS. To learn how to watch that episode and every other episode of "Yellowstone," check out our guide on how to watch "Yellowstone" online for free and without cable.