When is 'Venom: The Last Dance' coming to streaming?

The epic conclusion to the "Venom" series starring Tom Hardy is the latest addition to the long line of superhero flicks to hit theaters.

The movie follows Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, the host of alien symbiote Venom, on the run after clashing with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), the host of Venom's spawn, Carnage. After the violent battle culminated in the murder of former police detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham), Brock is public enemy No. 1 as the prime suspect. He and Venom make their way to New York in an attempt to prove his innocence.

"Venom: The Last Dance" opened in U.S. theaters on October 25, 2024. This marked the end of a release that was fraught with various setbacks, with production halting in 2023 as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming was finally completed by the end of February 2024.

The movie premiered at a low $51 million box office in the U.S. and $124 million international take. Currently, it's still a theater-only experience and Sony has yet to confirm a streaming or digital release, so you might be left waiting a while if you want to watch it at home. Here's everything we know about its streaming release.

When is 'Venom: The Last Dance' streaming?

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE – Final Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Right now, the only way you can watch "Venom: The Last Dance" is by seeing it in your nearest movie theater.

After it leaves theaters, "Venom: The Last Dance" will be available to watch at home on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts like Prime Video. If you want to see it fast, you'll have to either rent or buy to see it before its subscription streaming release.

Unfortunately, distributor Sony has not yet confirmed when "Venom: The Last Dance" will be available to stream. However, we do at least know where it will be streaming: Netflix. That's all part of a deal that happened in 2021, where Sony agreed it would air movies on Netflix following their run in the theaters. After debuting on Netflix, the movies then move to Disney Plus and/or Hulu.

So while there isn't an official "Venom: The Last Dance" streaming date just yet, we can hazard a guess at what the release date could be, based on how long it's taken for Sony's movies to hit streaming services in the past.

Typically, Sony-distributed movies make their way rather quickly to streaming services. "Madame Web" only took three months for that flick to move to streaming in May 2024 after a February debut. Similarly, it only took "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" four months to start streaming in October after its four-month theatrical engagement.

It seems Sony has a pretty well-established streaming release schedule, but unfortunately, we don't know for sure when "Venom: The Last Dance" will hit. Currently, based on prior trends, it looks like we could see it in January 2025 or later.

Consider that our best guess at the "Venom: The Last Dance" streaming date right now, but we'll continue updating this article with additional information so you can stay on top of things right here.