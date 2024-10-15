'The Black Phone' is returning to theaters very soon — and now's the perfect time to watch before the sequel

Last month it was announced that BlumFest , an annual horror movie festival that celebrates Blumhouse and Atomic Monster hits, was set to release “The Black Phone” in theaters again as part of its lineup on Wednesday, October 23. Since this is one of my favorite horror movies in recent years, I knew I had to cover it. And if I convince at least one person to experience this horror-thriller on the big screen, then I’ve done my job well.

“The Black Phone” isn’t afraid to be different in the genre. Sure, there’s a masked killer who commits awful crimes (a trope we’ve seen in plenty of slasher movies), but the narrative still manages to take plenty of twists and turns, all centered around… well, a phone. It was this premise alone that convinced me to watch it, and it soon became one of my favorites. If you’re a fan of some mystery too, this movie is definitely worth seeing on the biggest screen possible.

With the sequel also arriving in less than a year, I feel it's the perfect time to dive back into (or experience for the first time) this truly intense story. Whether you love horror or are looking for something to get you in the Halloween spirit, “The Black Phone” is a must-watch in theaters this month, and here’s why…

What is ‘The Black Phone’ about?

The Black Phone - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Black Phone” is a horror-thriller directed by Scott Derrickson, based on a short story by Joe Hill. The story revolves around a young boy named Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), who is abducted by a masked figure known as "The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke).

Set in the 1970s, Finney is trapped in a soundproof basement with a disconnected black phone on the wall. To his surprise, the phone begins to ring, and he discovers that he can communicate with the spirits of the Grabber’s previous victims. These spirits provide him with guidance and support, helping him devise a plan to escape and confront his captor.

Here’s why you shouldn’t miss ‘The Black Phone’ in theaters

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“The Black Phone” dives straight into our primal fears of menacing predators lurking in the shadows. A movie that doesn’t waste time getting into the unsettling narrative will always be highly regarded in my books, and it’s hard to pull off when so many horror movies rely on slow pacing. This one, though, knows how to play on those childhood nightmares, where danger felt all too real.

Not only is “The Black Phone” a great movie, but now is also the perfect time to catch it before the sequel, “The Black Phone 2”, hits theaters on June 27, 2025. While details about the plot remain under wraps, I won't spoil anything from the first movie. However, I can only assume it will be just as unsettling as its predecessor.

Critically, the movie earned some pretty rave reviews upon its release. It currently has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes , and an even higher rating of 88% from audiences. Adam Graham from Detroit News said: “The Black Phone is at turns breathless, terrifying and crowd-pleasing, but always feels authentic to a time when the streets were prowled by real life boogeymen, whose legends were bolstered by the children who whispered their names.”

With its unexpected box office success back in 2022 — grossing over $160 million globally — this movie has clearly become a favorite for many. Now that it’s landing in theaters again, I urge you not to miss it. “The Black Phone” is a chilling journey into fear that’s best felt on the big screen. Plus, when the black phone begins to ring, it's a call you’ll want to answer.

Buy tickets now so you don’t miss “The Black Phone” in theaters on October 23.