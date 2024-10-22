Prime Video is losing one of the greatest movie trilogies ever this month — stream 'The Lord of the Rings' now

As the end of October draws near, Prime Video subscribers face a bittersweet reality: the platform is bidding farewell to one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time — “The Lord of the Rings”. But it’s not just one trilogy that will be disappearing; the entire “Hobbit” series is also leaving the streaming service, making this a double blow for fans of Middle-earth.

Directed by Peter Jackson and based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved novels, this epic fantasy saga has resided in the hearts of fans for over two decades. So, whether you’re experiencing the movies for the first time or reliving the epic quest to destroy the One Ring, now is your chance to stream the franchise before it vanishes from the platform.

As Prime Video’s library of movies constantly shifts, many fan-favorites disappear unnoticed. Here’s why you should watch these iconic movies on Prime Video before they vanish at the end of the month...

‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a bingeable franchise

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / New Line Cinema)

When it comes to binge-worthy franchises, few can compete with “The Lord of the Rings” (for obvious reasons). Everything about it is comforting, and it’s definitely one I love to watch again come winter time. Spanning nearly 12 hours across three movies — “The Fellowship of the Ring”, “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” — the trilogy throws you into a world that feels as vast and detailed as our own, and that’s only one of the reasons why I love binging it.

If you don’t know anything about the franchise, I’ve got you covered. “The Lord of the Rings” follows Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), a hobbit tasked with destroying the One Ring, a powerful artifact created by the dark lord Sauron. Joined by a diverse fellowship, they go on an epic journey across Middle-earth, battling evil forces and discovering the strength of friendship and courage.

Now, considering “The Lord of the Rings” is leaving Prime Video soon, this is technically your last weekend to watch all the movies again. The narrative alone is entertaining enough for a re-watch as it weaves together multiple storylines, from Frodo’s mission to destroy the One Ring to Aragorn’s (Viggo Mortensen) journey toward kingship, each character’s arc is genuinely interesting. And for those who have somehow never experienced this trilogy, you’ll get hooked almost immediately.

As someone who progresses through movies quite quickly, I find myself invested not only in Frodo, Sam (Sean Astin) and Gandalf (Ian McKellen) but also in side characters like Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), and the ever-tragic Boromir (Sean Bean). Everything about them is so memorable, which is something not many fantasy franchises can pull off.

(Image credit: New Line)

While “The Hobbit” trilogy may not hold the same revered status as “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, it still offers a bingeable experience that is well worth exploring. For those who aren’t familiar, “The Hobbit” centers around Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), a reluctant hobbit who goes on an epic adventure with a group of dwarves led by Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage). Their quest is to reclaim the dwarves' homeland and treasure from the dragon Smaug, facing challenging battles along the way.

All the movies are prequels to the main franchise as they delve into the earlier adventures of Bilbo and the company of dwarves led by Thorin. Though opinions on the movies vary, I personally think they provide an entertaining journey back to the world of Middle-earth.

Plus, this trilogy also makes an effort to explore some beloved characters. Fans get to see a younger version of Gandalf and witness the early formation of important relationships, such as Bilbo’s unexpected friendship with the dwarves. If you’re new to the franchise, these movies are worth watching first.

Stream ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise before it leaves Prime Video

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Time is running out to experience “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies again (or for the first time) on Prime Video. This is your final weekend to immerse yourself in the epic saga of Middle-earth. Plus, these trilogies will always offer a binge-worthy escape that resonates with fans of all ages.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the iconic battles, hear Howard Shore’s sweeping score and lose yourself in the magic of Tolkien’s storytelling! You have until October 31 to watch these trilogies on the streamer.

Stream “ The Lord of the Rings ” and “ The Hobbit ” trilogies on Prime Video now.