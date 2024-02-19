How to watch 'What Would You Do?' season 17 online

"What Would You Do?" hosted by news correspondent John Quiñones and co-presented by Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell returns on Sunday February 18 at 10pm ET/PT for an historic 17th season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'What Would You Do?' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: 'What Would You Do?' premieres Sunday Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC (via Sling TV or Fubo). • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

What would you do when you think no one is watching? It's the question "What Would You Do?" has been asking since 2008, exploring the answers of people who have been placed within seemingly everyday situations that quickly go wrong.

The members of the public on this hidden camera show are forced to make tough calls when directly faced with situations of racism, violence, hate crimes, and other hot button cultural issues.

Season 17 forces bystanders to grapple with a teacher's side hustle on an adult-content site, objections to immigrants applying for work, a deli staffer dealing with a rude customer, and breastfeeding in public.

Would you intervene or mind your own business?

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "What Would You Do?" season 17 online.

How to watch 'What Would You Do?' from abroad

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "What Would You Do?" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch 'What Would You Do?' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into the "What Would You Do?" season 17 premiere live on Sunday, February 18 at 10p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the U.S..

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (selected cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Can I watch 'What Would You Do?' season 17 in Canada?

"What Would You Do?" doesn't appear to have a release date in Canada as yet, but we'll update you if that changes.

The best way for Canadians visiting the U.S. to catch "What Would You Do?" season 17 is with a VPN.

Can I watch 'What Would You Do?' in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — it's unclear if "What Would You Do?" is airing on any U.K. channels or streaming services.

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual paid streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'What Would You Do?' in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, "What Would You Do?" season 17 doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with ExpressVPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to the U.S. streaming services they already pay for.

'What Would You Do?' Season 16 official trailer