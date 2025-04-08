'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ — how to watch the Vitalik Buterin documentary online

Beyond a tiny group of computer scientists and crypto evangelists, decentralized blockchain technology continues to defy explanation, so "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story" instead sets out to humanize one branch of this infamously detached community, with a particular focus on Vitalik Buterin, the 31-year-old visionary who devised Ethereum.

Shot between 2021 and 2023, a period that covers 'The Merge' — a momentous update that's claimed to have reduced Ethereum's energy use by 99% — the 86-minute feature is as much a tribute to the man as the philosophy he espouses.

Buterin champions a new kind of internet that no one person can control, and in that vein this film, which was directed by Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, was crowdfunded by Ethereum supporters.

That Buterin has become a billionaire in less than a decade, off the back of a vision and platform that very few people truly understand may, however, be cause for concern.

The Russian comes across as a likeable and reluctant figurehead who'd rather be anonymous than famous, though many of his supporters view him as a messianic 'philosopher king', while many more simply see Ethereum and Ether, its native cryptocurrency, as vehicles for making a fast buck.

Buterin also has ties to the controversial venture capitalist and political svengali Peter Thiel, who awarded him a grant via the Thiel Fellowship. While Buterin has expressed concerns about the risks of superintelligent AI and called for safety measures, he has contributed towards research into the controversial and ethically complex field of extending human life.

Here’s where you can stream "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story" online.

