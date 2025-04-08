'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ — how to watch the Vitalik Buterin documentary online

By published

The 86-minute feature attempts to humanize the self-effacing tech visionary behind Ethereum

Screenshot from the trailer of the Vitalik: An Ethereum Story documentary showing tech visionary Vitalik Buterin on the cover of Time
(Image credit: Ethereum Film)

Beyond a tiny group of computer scientists and crypto evangelists, decentralized blockchain technology continues to defy explanation, so "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story" instead sets out to humanize one branch of this infamously detached community, with a particular focus on Vitalik Buterin, the 31-year-old visionary who devised Ethereum.

Shot between 2021 and 2023, a period that covers 'The Merge' — a momentous update that's claimed to have reduced Ethereum's energy use by 99% — the 86-minute feature is as much a tribute to the man as the philosophy he espouses.

Buterin champions a new kind of internet that no one person can control, and in that vein this film, which was directed by Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, was crowdfunded by Ethereum supporters.

That Buterin has become a billionaire in less than a decade, off the back of a vision and platform that very few people truly understand may, however, be cause for concern.

The Russian comes across as a likeable and reluctant figurehead who'd rather be anonymous than famous, though many of his supporters view him as a messianic 'philosopher king', while many more simply see Ethereum and Ether, its native cryptocurrency, as vehicles for making a fast buck.

Buterin also has ties to the controversial venture capitalist and political svengali Peter Thiel, who awarded him a grant via the Thiel Fellowship. While Buterin has expressed concerns about the risks of superintelligent AI and called for safety measures, he has contributed towards research into the controversial and ethically complex field of extending human life.

Here’s where you can stream "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story" online.

How to watch ‘Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ in the U.S., U.K, Canada, Australia and RoW

"Vitalik: An Ethereum Story" premiered in September 2024, but it was a limited release targeted primarily towards those in the know in the crypto community.

However, it's set to become available for purchase or rent around the world through PVOD (premium video on demand) services like Amazon and Apple TV on Tuesday, April 15.

Prices have not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

How to watch ‘Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ from anywhere

“Vitalik: An Ethereum Story” will be available to rent or buy in most places around the world. However, if you’re abroad and unable to access the documentary online, you can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This software enables your devices to appear as if they're in your home country, no matter where you are, so that you can enjoy your favorite streams. Our recommendation is NordVPN:

Image
Exclusive deal

NordVPN is a top choice for a reason. As experts in testing and reviewing VPN services, we rank it as the best. It excels at unblocking streaming platforms, offers impressive speed, and provides top-tier security. With over 7,000 servers in 110+ countries (all at a competitive price) it’s an easy recommendation.

Get 72% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Just follow these steps to access the VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the drama. Now you can stream “Vitalik: An Ethereum Story” wherever you are.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

BougeRV CRX2

Forget coolers, I'm taking this fast-cooling portable fridge on my next camping trip — here's why
