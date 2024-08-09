How to watch 'The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman' online: free streams, start time

When you marry somebody who works for the CIA, you learn to expect sudden disappearances with no explanation. But when his other wife suddenly calls one day and it becomes apparent that not only does he not work for the CIA at all, but is also a bigamist, then that is something completely different. Here's how to watch "The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Watch 'The Other Mrs Jordan' online – TV channel, schedule, live stream ► Date: The three-part documentary airs on ITV1 on Sunday, August 11 at 10:15 p.m. BST in the U.K. and is already available to stream on ITVX.

• FREE — Watch on ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Britbox

• Australia — STV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The title of this riveting three-part documentary may tell you how things turned out for William Allen Jordan, but the astonishing tale – involving being married to more than two women at the same time, thirteen children and a manhunt led by retired U.S. Marshal Tex Lindsey – merits further attention.

How did he manage to get away with it? How was he eventually caught? These are just a few of the questions posed by the documentary.

However, the one that really needs answering is how, after his arrest in Britain, a published memoir about the case ("The Other Mrs Jordan" by Mary Turner Thomson) and subsequent deportation to America, he was able to work the same scam again in New Jersey.

Ready to find out the shocking truth? Here's how to watch "The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman' for free in the U.K.

"The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" is a three-part documentary airing on ITV1 on Sunday, August 11 at 10:15p.m. BST in the U.K. It is already available to stream on ITVX for free in the U.K. (with a valid TV license).

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN.

Watch 'The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman' from anywhere in the world

If "The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch 'The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman' around the world

"The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" is available to stream in the U.S. on BritBox - also the home of numerous ITV shows (like Irvine Welsh’s Crime).

If you're abroad for work or on vacation, don't worry, you can still catch the show. Simply download a VPN and you'll be able to access your usual streaming services.

"The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" is available to stream in Canada on BritBox alongside many new and classic U.K. shows.

Traveling out of the country? You might want to download a VPN service so that you can log into the same services you enjoy back home and stream the three-part documentary.

"The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" is available to stream in Australia on STV.

"The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman" is available to stream in Australia on STV. As mentioned above, if you're away from home, a VPN will let you connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world. "The Other Mrs Jordan - Catching the Ultimate Conman" can also be streamed on-demand via ITVX.

'The Other Mrs Jordan – Catching the Ultimate Conman' episode guide

Episode 1: "Falling for Superman"

When Mary Turner Thomson meets William Jordan online, a jaw-dropping revelation is followed by a shock phone call.

Episode 2: "The Tip of the Messed Up Iceberg"

Mary unmasks the full horror of William Allen Jordan's deception, uncovering a disturbing pattern and multiple victims across the globe.

Episode 3: "Gotcha"

Ex US Marshal Tex pinpoints Mr Jordan's latest location uncovering a new set of crimes and a potential new victim. Will history finally catch up with William Allen Jordan?

Where is William Allen Jordan now? At the time of writing, his whereabouts are unknown.



