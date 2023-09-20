Irvine Welsh’s Crime season 2 release date and time — how to watch online

Adapted by the author from his own novel, Irvine Welsh’s Crime debuted to acclaim in 2021. It’s finally back with a second season, with DI Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott) returning to work clean and ready to solve a troubling new case.

Stream Irvine Welsh’s Crime season 2 online – TV schedule, dates Crime season 2 debuts on ITVX, ITV’s on-demand streaming service, from Thursday, September 21.

Dark, raw, and at times grimly funny, Crime bagged lead star Dougray Scott an International Emmy Award for his portrayal of the emotionally fragile detective, and “avenging angel” grappling with addiction and personal trauma, and determined to root out Edinburgh’s abusive low-lives.

Season one followed DI Ray Lennox and DS Amanda Drummond (Joanna Vanderham) as they investigated a killer dubbed Mr Confectioner and his connection to 13-year-old Britney Hamil's disappearance. This season finds Lennox on the trail of the perpetrator of an attack on a colleague and its link to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure.

Irvine Welsh describes the show's sophomore season as “much stronger than the first”, exploring the "story arcs and personal adventures" of a wider range of characters. Such vividly drawn individuals include new staff member DI Tommy Stark (David Elliot), a "narcissistic misogynist", and Lauren Fairchild (Rebecca Root), a criminology professor from Lennox's past.

Crime season 2 will debut via on-demand platform ITVX from Thursday, September 21. It’s free to watch and, like the show's first season, is comprised of six episodes in total.

No U.S. release date has been announced yet unfortunately. However, in better news, Crime season 1 has been picked up once again by BritBox, so viewers can expect to see Crime season 2 added to the streaming service in the coming months.

U.K. fans of the returning crime drama can watch season 2 of Irvine Welsh’s Crime on ITVX, ITV’s free on-demand service. The new season arrives on Thursday, September 21. Episodes will also be broadcast live on ITV at some point in the near future.

There’s no release date in yet in the Great White North for season 2 of Irvine Welsh’s Crime. However, we do know that BritBox has acquired the second season for streaming in Canada and beyond, so we’d expect episodes to arrive in the coming months. Keep an eye on this space for any new information.

No release date has been announced yet for Crime season 2 in Australia. But when it does arrive, it will be available via popular anglophile streaming service BritBox. A subscription is AU$8.99 a month after your free trial, and you can stream the whole of season 1 here now.

Irvine Welsh’s Crime season 2 cast

Emmy-winner Dougray Scott is back as the troubled DI Ray Lennox, reuniting with Joanna Vanderham's newly promoted DI Amanda Drummond to investigate a disturbing new case.

See below for the Crime season 2 cast list:

Dougray Scott as DI Ray Lennox

Joanna Vanderham as DI Amanda Drummond

Ken Stott as Detective Chief Superintendent Bob Toal

Sarah McCardie as DS Gillian Glover

Gabriel Scott as Fraser Ross

Angela Griffin as Trudi Love

Rebecca Root as Lauren Fairchild

John Simm as Gareth Horsborough

Derek Riddell as Richie Gulliver

David Elliot as DI Tommy Stark

Laura Fraser as Sally Hart