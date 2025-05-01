How to watch 'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' online

You'll have heard the name. Here's why. "Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" tells the story of a man who built an empire that stretched from China to Mesopotamia and from the Danube to the Persian Gulf. This six-part series recreates the bloody battles and globe-spanning adventures through which he forged the Mongolian Empire.

'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' — Streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" premieres with the first two episodes on National Geographic on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. It then streams on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

• U.S. — Watch on NatGeo via Sling TV or Fubo | Hulu

More than just a biopic, however, this documentary mini-series covers the Mongolian Empire from its pre-history under Khan’s father Yesügei and into the period when a young man called Temüjin takes up the name Genghis Khan and begins to unite warring tribes.

The rise from that point the rise of the empire defies belief as it cuts it way across the world to span more than 11 million square miles, stretching from Korea to Europe and bringing Eastern and Western cultures into contact.

The series takes in the involvement of Khan's sons Ögedei Khan and Güyük Khan, their cousin Möngke Khan and finishes in 1294 as the colossal undertaking begins to collapse under its own weight and the rule of Genghis Khan’s grandson Kublai Khan.

Here's everything you need to watch "Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" online from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' in the U.S. without cable

The first two episodes of "Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" drop on National Geographic on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. It then streams on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

How to watch 'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' in the U.K.

"Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" will drop on Disney Plus in the UK on Thursday, May 1 and Nat Geo on a date TBA.

Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK start at £4.99 per month (with Ads).

You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

How to watch "Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" in Australia

"Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols" premieres in Australia on Thursday, May 1 on Disney Plus.

A Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' - Episode guide

Episode 1 — "Temujin: The Boy Who Will Be Khan": In this opening episode, we recount the life of Chinggis Khan, beginning with the dramatic struggles of his early years, including his family’s fall from power, his survival against rival tribes, and his first alliances as a young warrior determined to rescue his kidnapped wife, Borte.

E02 — "The Rise of Chinggis Khan": In the episode, we chart Temujin’s growing power on the Mongolian plains, his rivalry with old friend turned enemy Jamuqa, his exile from Mongolia and eventual return to unify the Mongol tribes, culminating in 1206 when he takes the title of Chinggis Khan.

E03 — "The Birth of the Empire": After taking the title of Chinggis Khan, he consolidates power by building a formidable army, eliminating rivals like the shaman Teb Tengri, and begins his conquests with bold campaigns against the Tanguts and the Jin Empire, expanding the Mongol Empire to unprecedented heights!

E04 — "The Unstoppable Empire": When the neighboring empire attacks a Mongol caravan and humiliates Chinggis Khan’s envoys, he unleashes a devastating campaign that annihilates the empire and solidifies Mongol dominance across the lands of Persia; as his health declines, he names his son Ogedei as successor and leads one final campaign against the neighboring Tanguts before his death, leaving behind an empire that spans continents!

E05 — "The Rule of Ogedei": After Chinggis Khan’s secret burial, his son Ogedei is proclaimed ruler of the Mongol Empire, bringing a very different leadership style as he conquers Armenia, Georgia, and the Jin Empire, builds the grand capital of Karakorum, and sets the stage for a brutal campaign against Kievan Rus led by his nephew Batu and the veteran general Subudai.

E06 — "Europe Under Siege": In this thrilling final episode, the Mongolian empire launches a devastating campaign through the lands of Russia and Europe, crushing knights with Mongol speed and strategy, but as they prepare to push deeper into Europe, news of Ögedei’s death halts the advance, triggering a struggle for succession over an empire that now stretches from China to Europe, the largest the world has ever seen.

'Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols' FAQ

What happened to the Mongolian Empire? Why did it collapse? According to National Geographic: "The [Mongol] Empire adapted constantly as it grew, and flourished during a 162-year-long period of aggressive expansion... Despite its reputation for brutal warfare, it briefly enabled peace, stability, trade, and protected travel under a period of “Pax Mongolica,” or Mongol peace, beginning in about 1279 and lasting until the empire’s end. But Genghis Khan’s death in 1227 ultimately doomed the empire he founded. Disputes among his successors eventually split the empire into four. By 1368, all four had folded."

