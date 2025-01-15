How to watch 'UFO Revolution' season 2 online – stream Jeremy Corbell UFO documentary series from anywhere

"UFO Revolution" season 2 – a new three-part docuseries airing over three nights – follows journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell as he attempts to awaken the American public to the existence of 'UAP' (that's the Pentagon's new word for 'UFOs'). But are these strange craft aliens... or just exotic military tech?

"UFO Revolution" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, January 15 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'UFO Revolution' - Release date, streaming service "UFO Revolution" S2 (2025) debuts on Wednesday, January 15.

• U.S. — Tubi (FREE)

• Watch Tubi anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

In a November 13, 2024 Congressional hearing entitled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing The Truth" saw military experts, the head of NASA's UAP task force and whistleblowers testify to the existence of strange craft in our skies.

Former Pentagon UFO hunter Luis Elizondo claimed that UAPs are real, "we are not alone" and that "advanced technologies, not by our government or any other government are monitoring sensitive military installations."

But is the United States really in possession of downed alien spacecraft, as Corbell suggests? Or is the 'world's greatest mystery' nothing more than a rumor-ridden rabbit hole?

"UFO Revelations" season 2 follows Corbell as he pounds on Washington's door and leaks yet more UAP footage, this time purporting to show a strange 'Gimbal-shaped' craft caught on tape at a military base in Iraq in 2008.

Read our guide below for how to watch "UFO Revolution" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "UFO Revolution" online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can now watch "UFO Revolution" season 2 for free on Tubi now. Simply sign up with your email address.

Episode 1 ('The Pushback') is out now. Episode 2 is drops on January 16, followed by episode 3 on January 17. Each episode lasts just under one hour.

Abroad? If you're traveling outside the U.S. you can use a VPN to access your Tubi account from any country. We recommend NordVPN (save 70%) as it's the most reliable VPN for unblocking streaming services.

How to watch 'UFO Revolution' (2025) from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching Jeremy Corbell's "UFO Revolution" season 2 on your free Tubi account?

You can still watch the new season of "UFO Revolution" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. or Australia and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up Tubi and tune into "UFO Revolution" season 2 for free, as if you were back home in America.

Where to watch 'UFO Revolution' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"UFO Revolution" season 2 doesn't appear to have landed in Britain yet. The S02E01 Tubi page says the content is currently "unavailable".

Remember, if you're traveling abroad you might need a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "UFO Revolution" season 2 from wherever you are in the world. NordVPN works best for this.

Can you watch 'UFO Revolution' season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While the new season of "UFO Revolution" is streaming in the U.S., Australian viewers are out of luck. The content appears to be unavailable... for now.

Tubi officially launched in Australia back in 2019 so we'll keep an eye out for any updates.

Traveling away from the U.S.? You can still watch "UFO Revolution" season 2 for free, via Tubi, with the help of our favorite streaming VPN.

TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution Season 2 (Full Length Trailer)Brand New Episodes 👀A 3-Part Event on @Tubi Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/7XcMzghb1FJanuary 14, 2025