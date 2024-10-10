How to watch 'Teacup' online — stream horror TV series from anywhere

When you've made a TV show designed to be terrifying and legendary horror author Steven King tweets, "Strange, creepy, claustrophobic, and scary. Beware the Gas Mask Man. All killer, no filler" you can consider that a badge of honor. James Wan's miniseries, "Teacup" carries that remarkable recommendation.

Read on for how to watch "Teacup" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'Teacup' streaming details The 'Teacup' premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, October 10 in the U.S. (Friday, October 11 in New Zealand).

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Australia — Binge

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This eight-part horror-thriller is not a slavish adaptation of the book it is based on (see below for details) and even the location has been changed from Texas to Georgia but fans of gore and a feeling of deep unease will not be disappointed. Strahovski, herself, has said that one prop "genuinely made [her] feel sick."

Indeed, the modern horror credentials of those involved are impeccable.

The lead actors, Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie and Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth, have previous in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Strangers" respectively while James Wan who co-created the "Saw" series and directed horror movies "Insidious", "The Conjuring" and "Malignant" is an exec producer.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Teacup" online from anywhere. If you dare.

Watch 'Teacup' for FREE in New Zealand

Lucky viewers in New Zealand can watch and stream "Teacup" for free on TVNZ Plus from Friday, October 11. Outside New Zealand? Kiwis abroad can stream 'Teacup' from anywhere in the world with NordVPN. Details on how to do that just below...

How to watch 'Teacup' from anywhere in the world

If "Teacup" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from New Zealand and want to view TVNZ Plus as usual, you'd select a New Zealand-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ Plus and watch "Teacup" streams as if you were back home.

Where to watch 'Teacup' online in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Teacup" in the U.S.. It premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, October 10.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Teacup" from wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to "Teacup" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such "The Traitors U.S.".

'Teacup' streams by country

How to watch 'Teacup' online in Canada

Canadians will be able to stream "Teacup" on Showcase. Date TBA.

Showcase speciality content is available to stream on via Prime Video's STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. It costs CA$12.99 per month after a free trial.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada who don't want to wait can watch "Teacup " on Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Teacup' horror show in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Teacup" in the U.K. at the moment.

However, if you're an American in the U.K. and want to watch "Teacup" through your existing Peacock subscription, you can use a VPN.

Or, you could check out our 5 best Netflix movies to watch for Halloween.

How to watch 'Teacup' online in Australia

New horror series "Teacup" will be available to stream in Australia on Binge from Thursday, October 10.

Traveling Down Under? Don't worry — Americans can watch "Teacup" on their usual Peacock plan via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Episode 1 - "Think About the Bubbles": Thursday, October 10

- "Think About the Bubbles": Thursday, October 10 Episode 2 - "My Little Lighthouse": Thursday, October 10

- "My Little Lighthouse": Thursday, October 10 Episode 3 - "Quiet for No Reason": Thursday, October 17

- "Quiet for No Reason": Thursday, October 17 Episode 4 - "In the Heart of the Country": Thursday, October 17

- "In the Heart of the Country": Thursday, October 17 Episode 5 - "I'm a Witness to the Sickness": Thursday, October 24

- "I'm a Witness to the Sickness": Thursday, October 24 Episode 6 - "You Don't Know What It Means to Win": Thursday, October 24

- "You Don't Know What It Means to Win": Thursday, October 24 Episode 7 - "This Is Nowhere: Part 1": Thursday, October 31

- "This Is Nowhere: Part 1": Thursday, October 31 Episode 8 - "This Is Nowhere: Part 2": Thursday, October 31

'Teacup' season 1 cast

Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth

Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth

Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley

Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth

Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly

Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth

Émilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth

Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley

Is "Teacup" based on a book? Yes, on the 1988 New York Times best-selling sci-fi horror novel "Stringer" by Robert McCammon.

