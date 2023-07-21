How to watch Saw movies in order (chronologically and by release date) before Saw X

You don't need to play games to watch the Saw movies in order online. Especially when many of them are under the same streaming roof, and others are headed to one of the best streaming services.

The Saw movies are horror movies of a particularly twisted and popular bent, and they began with those killed by Jigsaw. The puzzlingly named miscreant, and those who bore his influence in the many Saw films, sets traps that give the victim a chance of survival, often based around their own dark secrets and a terrible choice that would leave them permanently disfigured or damaged in one way or another.

Since there's a chance that some are coming to these movies relatively uninformed, we're going to keep this explainer of how to watch the Saw movies nearly entirely spoiler-free. That is until we explain a little bit about what's going on with Saw X at the bottom of this story.

How to watch the Saw movies in order of release

The good news here is that the bulk of the Saw movies are available right now via Starz, which offers a $5 per month for the first three months discount at the time of publication. Normally, Starz is just $8.99 per month.

That said, you won't need Starz for long. Saw II through Saw VI will stream with Prime Video membership starting on August 1, 2023.

Saw (2004): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others

(2004): watch on , buy or rent on and others Saw II (2005): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1)

(2005): watch on , buy or rent on and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1) Saw III (2006): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1)

(2006): watch on , buy or rent on and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1) Saw IV (2007): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1)

(2007): watch on , buy or rent on and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1) Saw V (2008): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1)

(2008): watch on , buy or rent on and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1) Saw VI (2009): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1)

(2009): watch on , buy or rent on and others (coming to Prime Video starting on Aug. 1) Saw 3D / Saw: The Final Chapter (2010): watch on Starz , buy or rent on Amazon and others

(2010): watch on , buy or rent on and others Jigsaw (2017): watch on Prime Video or MGM Plus, buy or rent on Amazon and others

(2017): watch on or MGM Plus, buy or rent on and others Spiral (2021): watch on Hulu , buy or rent on Amazon and others

(2021): watch on , buy or rent on and others Saw X (2023): hits theaters on September 29th, 2023

How to watch the Saw movies in chronological order

So, the big complex web of the Saw movies, there are some caveats to know. First and foremost, the Saw movies are filled with flashbacks. Heck, half of Jigsaw is a flashback.

Also, as noted above, Saw X is not the tenth chronological film in the Saw movies. So you only really need to have seen the original Saw to know what's going on. Arguably, though, the rest of the films (including the prequel half of Jigsaw) will leave you more informed.

The good thing to note is that the release order is very similar to the chronological order, so we recommend watching it in the manner in which they were released.

Technically, half of Jigsaw predates Saw, but you should probably not watch it first

Technically, half of Jigsaw predates Saw, but you should probably not watch it first

Saw X hits theaters on September 29th, 2023

Saw II

Saw III

The order of Saw III and Saw IV is tricky, as you'll soon learn

Saw IV

This is not a prequel, despite what some claim online

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw 3D / Saw: The Final Chapter

Jigsaw

Spiral

How to watch Saw (2004) online

It all (for us) began here, where Adam (Leigh Whannell) met Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) in a very troubling situation. While many lies and twists are explained, we learn that their abduction is tied to the Jigsaw Killer, a serial killer who tests his abductees with games.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw II online

In a familiar moment, Michael (Noam Jenkins) wakes up in a room, wearing a spike-filled trap around his neck. This leads to the cops trying to figure out his case to hunt down the man they believe to be The Jigsaw Killer. Unfortunately for all, there are more prisoners and games involved.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw III online

This direct sequel to Saw II opens with an escape tied to its predecessor, but that's only prelude for an examination of the latest victim of one of Jigsaw's "games." Except the cops figure out that these victims aren't given the same chances for survival that one normally expects from Jigsaw. More abductions lead to more horror, and a doctor is forced to perform brain surgery to stay alive.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw IV online

Chronologically, Saw IV takes place at an interesting point in the Saw timeline, but that's based on something we won't explain here. Just watch Saw III and IV in the order they were released. Even though the previous chapter's ending might make you think the games were over, no such situation is happening. Oh, and the FBI is here, with agents Strahm (Scott Patterson) and Perez (Athena Karkanis). Clues suggest one of these feds is going to do something very bad.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw V online

Agent Strahm is back in this chapter, which begins with a convicted murderer given a deadly choice. Soon, the bad cop metaphors continue, with an attacker wearing a pig mask. But don't trust any signs of a conclusion. A lack of trust permeates Saw V, as victims are trapped in a maze of an underground sewer system.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw VI online

Jigsaw's legacy continues to leave a ripple effect in Saw VI, which gets topical from the outset as predatory lenders are the latest victims. Feds re-open the investigation of the Jigsaw killer, but a re-examination of the murders is also taking place on the other side of the crimes.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Saw 3D / Saw: The Final Chapter online

Liars rarely reap rewards, or at least that's the message behind Saw 3D, also known as Saw: The Final Chapter. Here, we watch Bobby Dagen (Sean Patrick Flanery), who's made a fortune off of the lie that he survived one of Jigsaw's traps. Unsurprisingly, Bobby gets kidnapped, and is put through tests in order to save his wife (Gina Holden) and others he holds dearly.

Watch on Starz, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Jigsaw online

Jigsaw is a tale of two stories. On one half, we see the origins of Jigsaw's games, with five people stuck in a barn filled with these deadly traps. In "present day," we continue to track the events following the previous seven films.

Watch on Prime Video or MGM Plus, buy or rent on Amazon and others

How to watch Spiral: From the Book of Saw online

Spiral, which seems to exist after the Saw films, is unique in that it's a linear story with no flashbacks. Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) just lost his partner to a series of tricks that appear to be the work of a Jigsaw copycat. At the same time, Banks' former partner Fitch (Richard Zeppieri) is kidnapped and put in a new trap. Now, it's on Banks to both save Fitch and clear his own name. All while dealing with his own personal demons.

Watch on Hulu, buy or rent on Amazon and others

When does Saw X take place in the Saw movies?

Saw X's name may make it look like a chronological sequel, but that's not the case. This news first became evident when cast member Shawnee Smith, who plays the since-deceased Amanda Young, had reportedly been added to the cast.

Then, Deadline broke the news that Saw X is set "between the events of Saw I and II," and that it focuses on Tobin Bell's John Kramer, the Jigsaw Killer. Here, he "travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."