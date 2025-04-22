How to watch 'Race Across the World' 2025 online from anywhere

14,000km, a dizzying compendium of cultures and languages, and the planet's most menacing mountain range will sweep five pairings off on an adventure of a lifetime in "Race Across the World" season 5, beginning at the Great Wall of China and ending at Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of India and, fittingly, a pilgrimage town.

Here's how to watch "Race Across the World" 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Race Across the World' 2025 streaming, TV channel, date "Race Across the World" 2025 premieres on Wednesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes air in the same slot each week.

WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. restricted)

Don't let the knockout format and £20,000 cash prize fool you — "Race Across the World" is a pilgrimage that has the potential to change these participants' lives forever.

Amidst the quarrels, mislaid plans (and passports) and discomfort, somewhere along the way the ultimate penny will drop: they're members of the human race, and a little bit of kindness and empathy can make all the difference in the world.

Ex-husband and -wife Gaz and Yin, living together again after Yin's last partner, Chris, died suddenly, have more to chew over than most. Elizabeth and Letitia and Melvyn and Brian are, in their own ways, polar opposite siblings, the sisters being extroverted and introverted, and the brothers being well-heeled and austere.

Read on for how to watch "Race Across the World" online and from outside the U.K.

Watch 'Race Across the World' 2025 for free in the U.K.

"Race Across the World" 2025 premieres on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, April 23. Episodes air at the same time each week.

Watch "Race Across the World" live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

New user? Sign up to BBC iPlayer: Use your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Watch 'Race Across the World' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Race Across the World" on BBC iPlayer?

Can you watch 'Race Across the World' season 5 in the U.S.?

Britbox is home to "Race Across the World" in the U.S., but at the time of publication only two seasons of the show are available to stream. A Britbox subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99 for a year.

For the time-being, you could make do with "The Amazing Race" season 37.

Can you watch 'Race Across the World' season 5 in Canada?

As in the U.S., "Race Across the World" is available to watch in Canada on Britbox, with a subscription costing CA$10.99 monthly or CA$109.99 annually.

However, "Race Across the World" season 5 is unlikely to arrive for a long while yet.

Can you watch 'Race Across the World' season 5 in Australia?

"Race Across the World" hasn't found a home in Australia.

'Race Across the World' teams 2025

Gaz and Yin — former husband and wife

— former husband and wife Elizabeth and Letitia — sisters

— sisters Fin and Sioned — partners

— partners Brian and Melvyn — brothers

— brothers Caroline and Tom — mother and son

