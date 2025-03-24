How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online – stream the costume drama from anywhere

The long-awaited and much anticipated season 2 of “Marie-Antoinette” is upon us and, as anybody with even a basic grasp of French history will appreciate, things are about to get interesting/extremely problematic for the French Queen. If you don’t have any French history, boy are you in for a ride...

‘Marie Antoinette’ S2: date, TV Channel, start time "Marie Antoinette" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on PBS and the PBS app on Sunday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT.

Marie-Antoinette (played by Emilia Schüle once again, obvs) is not massively keen on her husband King Louyis XV (James Purefoy) and perhaps more enamored than she should be with Axel von Fersen (Martijn Lakemeier) who has been in America for three years and is now about to return.

Far more pressing, however, are the considerations that, with a cold winter in progress, the people are revolting but not quite as revolting as the court of the Palais-Royal with Provence (Jack Archer) and Chartres (Oscar Lesage) stirring-up ill will. The Diamond Necklace Affair not helping the cause of the Queen.

How does it all end? You’ll have to wait until season 3 but, another *NON-SPOILER*, not well for Marie-Antoinette and the monarchy.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Marie Antoinette" season 2 online now, live and on-demand through PBS.org.

How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 for free in the U.S.

"Marie Antoinette" season 2 premiered on PBS and the PBS app on Sunday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT.. It will also be available to stream on the PBS App.

Don’t have cable? Stream your local PBS channel through the PBS website and app.

How to VPN ‘Marie Antoinette’ S2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Marie Antoinette" season 2 on PBS? Luckily, you can still watch the show online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it's ideal for viewers who may travel a lot and don't want to miss their favorite shows.

Watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 around the world

How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online in Canada

In Canada, "Marie Antoinette" season 2 will be available on PBS Masterpiece Amazon Channel from Monday, March 24th.

For extended access to PBS content, consider getting PBS Passport. That’ll provide access to a range of the network’s channels, like PBS Life and PBS Masterpiece. Membership costs a suggested donation of CA$5 per month, although prices will alter depending on your local station.

Can I watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online in the U.K?

There is no release date in the U.K. for "Marie Antoinette" season 2 as yet but it will soon be available on BBCiPlayer, along with season 1. Come back here to find out when.

How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 in Australia

As with Canada, "Marie Antoinette" season 2 will be available in Australia on PBS Masterpiece Amazon Channel from Monday, March 24th.

‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 cast

Emilia Schüle as Marie-Antoinette

as Marie-Antoinette Louis Cunningham as Louis XVI

as Louis XVI Jack Archer as Provence

as Provence Jasmine Blackborow as Lamballe

as Lamballe Gaia Weiss as Madame du Barry

as Madame du Barry James Purefoy as Louis XV

as Louis XV Marthe Keller as Marie-Thérèse d'Autriche

as Marie-Thérèse d'Autriche Crystal Shepherd-Cross as Adelaïde

as Adelaïde Caroline Piette as Victoire

as Victoire Oscar Lesage as Chartres

as Chartres Roxane Duran as Joséphine

as Joséphine Liah O'Prey as Yolande

as Yolande Jonas Bloquet as Joseph II d'Autriche

as Joseph II d'Autriche Nathan Willcocks as Mercy

as Mercy Laura Benson as Madame de Noailles

as Madame de Noailles Paul Bandey as Maurepas

as Maurepas Maximilien Seweryn as Rohan

‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01: "The Worst Winter" - Marie Antoinette and Louis embrace modern rule, but enemies lurk everywhere, even in Versailles.

S02 E02: "A Poison Pen" - Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites- could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?

SO2 E03: "Treacherous Legacy" - The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.

S02 E04: "The Pursuit of Happiness" - Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness when they experience a taste of "ordinary" life.

S02 E05: "Enemies Assemble" - When Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft, she is determined to prove her innocence and punish those responsible.

S02 E06: "Hated, Humbled, Mortified" - As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.

S02 E07: "Madame Deficit" - Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief. Political turmoil, a struggling economy, and personal attacks push Louis toward a nervous breakdown.

S02 E08: "The End of the Beginning" - Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule. When he succumbs to depression, she steps up to rule in his place.

‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 - Official Trailer

Preview - Marie Antoinette | Season 2 - YouTube Watch On

‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 - FAQ

Will there be a "Marie Antoinette" season 3? Nobody knows for sure but fans have pointed to an Instagram post in January 2024 from Roxane Duran who plays Joséphine to her co-star, Jack Archer (Provence) . “Can’t wait to end this beautiful ride with you on season 2!... Let’s rule the last month.” Last month of season 2 or last month ever? We'll find out soon enough.

