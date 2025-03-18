How to watch 'Icebreaker' online – stream Finnish mystery thriller anywhere

It might come under the banner of 'Scandi Noir' but perhaps the 'Finnish Weird' genre is a better fit as this award-winning six-part mystery-thriller starring Jessica Grabowsky as rescue mission leader Sanna Tanner sent to help the crue of a stranded icebreaker has a supernatural element that takes it somewhere extremely strange.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch "Icebreaker" online from anywhere

Stream 'Icebreaker' online, date, TV channel ► "Icebreaker" drops on SBS on Demand on Thursday, March 20 as a six episode boxset in Australia. U.S./U.K. date TBC.

• WATCH FREE — SBS on Demand (AUS)

The series is set on the winter solstice and billed "When the Night Is at Its Longest, the Dead Are the Closest to the Living" which may or may not explain why Tanner finds herself in a fight for survival along with everybody else onboard, including the ship's original crew who seem to know more than they are saying.

“We wanted to build up slowly, like a classic whodunnit," creator Mia Ylönen has told the press. "But you get a sense there is something else going on. Something is lurking on this ship, but we don’t know whether it’s human or not... there are no ghosts or zombies."

Whatever it is on the stranded ship, it has been enough to win the show a major award at Cannes.

Watch 'Icebreaker' for free in Australia

All six episodes of "Icebreaker" will be available to watch for free in Australia on SBS on Demand from Thursday, March 20.

SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you just need to register with your name and email address). You can stream live and catch-up shows via your web browser, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and select Smart TVs.

If you're outside of Australia right now, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent SBS on Demand from working.

Unfortunately there is no release date for the Scandi thriller/ mystery in the U.S., Canada or the U.K at the time of writing although that is bound to change very soon.

However, just because SBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Icebreaker" if you're away from home.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Icebreaker' in the U.S., Canada and the U.K?

Finnish TV series "Icebreaker" premiered internationally on AMC+ in Spain on February 13, 2025.

However, the release date for the Scandi thriller/mystery remains TBC in the U.S., Canada and the U.K at the time of writing although that is bound to change very soon.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we spot

'Icebreaker' cast

Jessica Grabowsky as coast guard Sanna Tanner, who leads a rescue team.

Eero Milonoff as Eemil Kauranen

Seidi Haarla as Laura Hongisto

Mikko Leppilampi as Toni Muurikkaun

Johannes Holopainen as Peter Pohjanranta

Roderick Kabanga as Toni Muurikka

Karim Rapatti as Martti Niiranen

Mona Kortelampi as Jaana Pohjaranta

Riitta Havukainen as Helena Antola

Mikko Leppilampi as Joonas Kapanen

Tuomas Nilsson as Jani Westman

Carl-Kristian Rundman as Kari Tanner

Vilho Rönkkönen as Hugo Tanner

Amira Khalifa as Tanja Sola

Pentti Korhonen as Tom Rajala

Elizaveta Smirnova as Sanna (6 years old)

Kaisu Mäkelä as Sanna (12 years old)

Joel Hiekkavuo as Coast guard

Sofia Ruija as Nightsider

Anne Jokinen as Paramedic

Lauri Kärsämänoja as Police officer

Minna Laitila as Paramedic

Kimmo Haka-Risku as Police officer

Pekka Mattila as Coast guard

Ari Puhakka as Paramedic

Mari Kääriäinen as Paramedic

'Icebreaker' episodes list

Season 01 Episode 01: TBA - Thursday, March 20

S01 E02: TBA - Thursday, March 20

S01 E03: TBA - Thursday, March 20

S01 E04: TBA - Thursday, March 20

S01 E05: TBA - Thursday, March 20

S01 E06: TBA - Thursday, March 20

