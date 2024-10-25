How to watch 'Homestead Rescue' 2024 online: stream season 12 from anywhere

"Homestead Rescue" season 12 sees master survivalist Marty Raney and his super-skilled kids - bearded builder Matt and chicken farmer Misty - save more homesteaders whose "simple life" dreams have turned into mud-soaked nightmares. Below is how to watch "Homestead Rescue" season 12 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Homestead Rescue' 2024 S12: streaming details, start time "Homestead Rescue" season 12 premieres Sunday, October 27 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.. The U.K release date is TBA.

• U.S. — Discovery+ (7-day FREE trial)

• U.K. — Discovery+ (Date TBA)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Like off-grid guardian angels, the wilderness MacGyvers tackle everything from predator problems (bears, coyotes and most feared of all, mountain lions) to lack of drinking water, crumbling cabins and dying vegetable patches.

If you can imagine an Alaskan version of Bear Grylls with a gung-ho attitude to chainsaws and a white shirt unbuttoned to the navel, you're halfway there.

Season 12 kicks off with an SOS: a 'lone wolf' homesteader has been cut off from the world by a tragic plane crash, leaving him facing a treacherous river crossing. Can Marty use his 40 years of experience to help?

"Homestead Rescue" 2024 is upon us, so read on for how to watch and stream "Homestead Rescue" season 12 online and from anywhere.

How to watch "Homestead Rescue" 2024 online in the U.S.

"Homestead Rescue" season 12 (2024) premieres on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. on October 27. Discovery Channel streams on Philo (7-day FREE trial).

New episodes will also stream on Discovery Plus (7-day FREE trial).

Watch 'Homestead Rescue' 2024 from anywhere in the world

If "Homestead Rescue" season 12 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can I watch "Homestead Rescue" season 12 online in the U.K.?

The U.K. release date for season 12 is still TBA.

However, all 11 seasons of "Homestead Rescue" are streaming now Discovery+, so you can bet your house (or homestead) that season 12 will show up at some point in the future. In the meantime, you'll just have to make like Marty and think your way out of the problem.

Can you watch "Homestead Rescue" S12 online in Australia?

It doesn't look like "Homestead Rescue" has made it to Australia yet.

'Homestead Rescue' season 12 episode guide (2024)

S12 Episode 1 – Lone Wolf (27 Oct 2024)

As the Raneys scramble to ready their 40-acre homestead for winter, Marty gets an urgent SOS call from a fellow Alaskan. A tragic plane crash has destroyed access to his homestead across a treacherous river, and he's dangerously unprepared.

S12 Episode 2 – Mystery of Cursed Ground (3 Nov 2024)

Virginia homesteaders are on the brink after the unexplained disappearance of their water and food sources. The Raneys race to solve these mysteries, creatively revamping their infrastructure to give them the confidence to complete their dream cabin.

S12 Episode 3 – Maine Bog Blues (10 Nov 2024)

Two struggling homesteaders fight a losing battle against Maine's brutal winters and boglands. To save them, the Raneys bring all-new ingenuity to dry out their unfinished cabin and create higher ground for animals above the soggy New England soil.

"Homestead Rescue" season 12 is expected to comprise of 10 episodes in total; we'll update you as soon as we hear more about the forthcoming episodes.

Who is Marty Raney? Marty Raney is a homestead builder, master stone mason, hunter & mountain guide with 40 years' experience surviving off the grid.

