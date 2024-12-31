How to watch 'Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell' online – stream Barry Island documentary from anywhere

On the back of an emotional finale on Christmas Day, 'Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell’ sees the stars of the show relect on an incredible journey that took the series from little-known comedy to one of the most-loved sitcoms on British television.

Here’s where to watch ‘Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell' online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" - Release dates, time, channel "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" airs on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer to stream live and on-demand.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — BritBox

• Canada — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After 17 years, the final ever episode of "Gavin & Stacey" delivered the perfect ending with a healthy dose of nostalgia, a host of laughs and a send off that pulled at the heartstrings. The perfect way to say goodbye to the Barry Island and Billericay collective, it showed just why the show has become a global hit.

Now fans of the show can go behind the scenes with ‘Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell'; one-hour special featuring unprecedented access to creators James Cordern and Ruth Jones, as well as the rest of the cast and crew.

The documentary covers the filming of the final episodes of the show as the actors say goodbye to the iconic characters. There will also be interviews with celebrity fans who discuss the show’s cultural influence.

Read on to find out how to watch "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" for FREE in the U.K.

"Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" premieres on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One at 7 p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad for the holidays because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. NordVPN is an excellent and good value option.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch the "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" in the United States?

You can. "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" drops in the U.S. on Wednesday, January 1 on BritBox.

BritBox subscriptions start at $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you'd rather subscribe for a whole year up front.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and don't want to miss the episode when it airs, you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One at 7 p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still catch the show on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch the "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell" drops in Canada on Wednesday, January 1 on BritBox.

In Canada, BritBox costs CA$10.99 per month, or $109.99 annually.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can also catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide