How to watch DirecTV Stream anywhere with a VPN – including regional sports networks

DirecTV Stream is one of the best live TV streaming services available in the U.S., especially for sports fans, but it's now making a concerted effort to shake things up.

In recent months, its operator DirecTV has taken steps to not only address long-standing criticisms but to lay down the gauntlet to its rivals, most notably Sling TV, the cable replacement service that we rate as the best overall.

With 30+ regional sports networks caters to those who want to watch MLB and other major sports, not to mention entertainment from the likes of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and PBS.

For all of the interesting developments it's making right now, DirecTV Stream only works in the U.S.. Leave the country for a vacation or a work trip and you'll leave all of DirecTV Stream's goodies behind – unless you use a good VPN.

Read on as we explain how to watch DirecTV Stream live from anywhere in the world.

How to watch DirecTV Stream live in the U.S.

In order to watch DirecTV Stream live in the U.S., you first need to select a plan.

There are many to choose from, with Signature Packages starting at $86.99 (before tax) per month, and Genre Packs starting at $34.99 (before tax) per month.

One you've made your choice, you'll need to create a user ID with your personal details, accept the terms of service, and submit your payment details.

How to watch DirecTV Stream live abroad

DirecTV Stream operates exclusively in the U.S.. Even if you're able to access the website or app from abroad, you won't be able to watch anything.

DirecTV Stream operates exclusively in the U.S.. Even if you're able to access the website or app from abroad, you won't be able to watch anything.

This is what's technically known as a geo-restriction, but there is an easy way to get around it.

If you sign up for the best VPN, you'll be able to connect to a server based in virtually any country in the world.

If you leave home to go on holiday, for instance, a VPN will let to connect to a server in the U.S., thereby granting access to DirecTV Stream's full lineup of channels.

Is DirecTV Stream free?

While best of DirecTV Stream is locked behind a paywall, new users typically get a free trial (5 days free at the time of writing). Also, a limited number of TV channels and shows are available for free, courtesy of MyFree DirecTV.

The free tier essentially allows you to familiarize yourself with the DirecTV Stream user experience, without parting with your cash or committing to a contract.

At the time of publication, beIN Sports Xtra, ESPN8: The Ocho and Yahoo Finance are the biggest-name channels included in MyFree DirecTV.

The plan also features a small, rotating selection of TV shows and movies.

Meanwhile, the paid DirecTV Stream plans offer new users a five-day free trial.

What's on DirecTV Stream?

Until recently, DirecTV Stream was a like-for-like alternative to competing streamers like Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. However, it has since radically expanded and diversified its offering.

There are now two very distinct DirecTV Stream tiers: Signature Packages and Genre Packs.

Signature Packages are kitchen-sink cable replacement plans, packed with an enormous number of TV channels, loosely curated by theme.

There are five Signature Packages to choose from: Entertainment ($86.99 per month before tax), Óptimo Más ($86.99 per month before tax), Choice ($89.99 per month before tax), Ultimate ($104.99 per month before tax), and Premier ($144.99 per month before tax).

DirecTV Stream has also introduced four cheaper – much cheaper in some cases – and tighter Genre Packs: MySports ($69.99 per month before tax), MyNews ($39.99 per month before tax), MyEntertainment ($34.99 per month before tax), and MiEspañol ($34.99 per month before tax).

MyEntertainment carries with 40+channels including FX, but the real draw is that it comes bundled with subscriptions to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max, which would ordinarily cost $20.98 per month.

Similarly, MySports carries 20+ channels including ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA, but also comes bundled with a subscription to ESPN Plus, which is worth $11.99 per month.

Furthermore, select Genre Packs can be augmented with Mini Pack add-ons: MySports Extra ($12.99 per month before tax), MyHome Team ($19.99 per month before tax), and MyCinema ($9.99 per month before tax).

Live sports on DirecTV Stream

As mentioned above, arguably the best thing about DirecTV Stream is its live sports offering.

In addition to ESPN Plus and the sports channels already listed, the MySports Genre Pack offers ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNews, ESPNU, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

That's already much more than you'll get from rival over-the-top streaming services.

However, DirecTV Stream carries more than 30 regional sports networks (RSNs) on top. You can find out which channels and team you can watch using DirecTV's dedicated RSN checker.

Why should you use a VPN to watch DirecTV Stream live?

A VPN can unlock DirecTV Stream's lineup of TV channels, allowing you to gorge on everything that's on offer no matter where you are.

However, that's not all they're useful for. VPNs also encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.

What is the best VPN for DirecTV Stream?

