MLB live stream 2025: How to watch Major League Baseball online from anywhere

With Juan Soto, can the Mets prevent Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers from going back-to-back?
Having come so close to ending their drought last term, that elusive 28th championship title looks as far away as ever for the Yankees. The Dodgers crushed them in the World Series, and they've since lost their two star players — Juan Soto to crosstown rivals the Mets, and Gerrit Cole to a season-ending elbow injury — paving the way for a new American League champion.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch MLB live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
The 2025 MLB season runs from March 18 to September 28.
FREE STREAM — Roku Channel (U.S.)
FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, FOX, FS1, ABC/ESPN3, MLB Network, MLB.TV (via Sling TV), Apple TV Plus, ESPN Plus, Roku Channel
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
The Guardians and Astros look the likeliest to capitalize on the Yankees' travails. Whisper it, but despite missing the postseason altogether last year (and only making the cut three times in the past decade), could this be the year for the Red Sox?
Of course, the National League is looking fantastically competitive too. Shohei Ohtani finally has a World Series title in the bag, but if the Dodgers are going to be the first team to go back-to-back since 2000, they're going to have to do things the hard way.
Taijuan Walker finally looks to be coming good for the Phillies, while the Mets — who beat Philadelphia and lost to Los Angeles in the last season's playoffs — have Soto. But arguably no team has undergone a more drastic makeover than the Cubs, who now have Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly in their ranks.
Here's everything you need to know to watch MLB this season — including free streaming options.
FREE MLB live streams
In the U.S., the MLB Sunday Leadoff game is live streamed for free every week on the Roku Channel.
In the U.K., MLB games are occasionally live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. However, such occasions are infrequent and irregular.
But what if you're usually based in an eligible country but aren't at home to catch that free MLB coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Watch MLB from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the baseball on your subscriptions?
You can still watch your usual MLB live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for fans away on vacation or on business.
Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch MLB live stream in the U.S.
For the 2025 MLB season, games are being televised nationally on ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, FOX, FS1, ABC/ESPN3 and MLB Network in the U.S.. All out-of-market games are being shown on MLB.TV.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TBS, FOX, FS1 and ABC in its combined Orange & Blue plan, which costs $65.99, though you get your first month half-price.
You can add MLB.TV for $29.99/ month. Alternatively, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and TBS are included in the $45.99/month Sling Orange plan, and FOX, FS1, ABC and TBS are included in the Sling Blue plan which starts at $45.99/month.
You can add MLB Network via the $11/month Sports Extra add on.
As mentioned above, one game each week — the Sunday Leadoff — is live streamed for free on the Roku Channel.
The Friday Night Baseball double-header is exclusive to Apple TV Plus, which costs $9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.
Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Sopranos" and "The Wire". Plus, the service has its own originals.
Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.
How to watch MLB live streams in the U.K.
TNT Sports has the rights to MLB in the U.K., though select games are occasionally live streamed on BBC iPlayer.
You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports and Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch Major League Baseball as if you were back at home.
How to watch MLB live streams in Canada
MLB rights belong to Sportsnet in Canada this season.
You can stream games live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99/month ($199.99/year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch MLB.
If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch MLB live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.
How to watch MLB live streams in Australia
Aussies will find MLB live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the baseball, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.
There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.
