How to watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' online from anywhere

By published

The master magician travels the world, exploring it through the lens of magic

Magician David Blaine covered in bees in a scene from his new TV series, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt 2025
(Image credit: Disney/Hulu/National Geographic)
David Blaine is on a mission. The renowned magician sets out on a global adventure, meeting people who undertake incredible feats that appear to be magic. Traveling outside the States? You can watch "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' streaming details, release date

U.S. date and time: "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" premieres on Mon, Mar. 24 on National Geographic.
• U.S. — Watch on NatGeo via Sling, Hulu or Disney+
• Watch anywhere — use NordVPN 30-day trial

In this six-part adventure, Blaine sets out to learn new skills and meet people who are continuing magical traditions that have long been steeped in their native cultures.

Blaine's travels take him to India, Brazil, South East Asia, the Arctic Circle, South Africa and Japan, encountering extraordinary cultures and picking up inspiration as he goes

In India, Blaine heads to what many believe to be magic's birthplace, while in South East Asia he counters venomous creatures and a culture that puts fear and magic hand in hand.

In South Africa, meanwhile, he explores how magic has broken down barriers.

Here's everything you need to watch "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" online – from wherever you are.

Watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt from anywhere

If you're not at home in the U.S. when "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" streams, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend as our NordVPN review explains.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" online from wherever you happen to be.

'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' live streams around the world

How to watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' in the U.S. without cable

"David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" airs on National Geographic

Don't have cable and want to tune in? David Blaine: Do Not Attempt is also available to stream in full on both Hulu (30-day free trial) and Disney+.

All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN – we recommend NordVPN – to watch your usual service from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' online in the U.K.

"David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" airs on Monday March 24 on National Geographic in the U.K. It comes to Disney+ on the same date.

You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. who don't want to wait that long can use a good VPN to access their usual streaming services from abroad.

Can I watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' in Australia?

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt lands in Australia on Disney Plus but it is yet to appear on the schedule. A Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

However, if you are Down Under for work or on vacation, don't despair. You only need a VPN to access your usual provider back home and catch the show.

'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' full episode guide

Episode 1 – India

Episode 2 – South East Asia

Episode 3 – Brazil

Episode 4 - Arctic Circle

Episode 5 - South Africa

Episode 6 - Japan

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Bailey

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, TechRadar, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Auto Trader and many more. His specialities include mobile technology, electric cars, and video streaming. He is a huge Formula 1 fan and his favourite circuit is Silverstone, where you'll find him cheering on the McLaren of Lando Norris.

