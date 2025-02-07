How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 — live stream rescheduled ceremony online

After two delays, it's finally time for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It looks like it's going to be between "Conclave" and "Wicked" in the film categories (with 11 nominations each) but they will be pushed hard by "Dune: Part Two" and "Emilia Pérez" (10 nominations each). "Shōgun" leads the way in the television stakes (six nominations) .

Read on to find out how you can watch a 2025 Critics Choice Awards live stream online— and from anywhere with a VPN.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: broadcast date, time, streaming options, TV channel ► Date & time — Watch the Critics Choice Awards 2025 ceremony live on Friday, February 7 from 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sat.) • U.S. — Watch live on E! Live via Sling | Stream on Peacock the next day (Sat., Feb. 8) • Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's not quite Barbenheimer levels of rivalry this year but after an exciting Golden Globes last month plus the pent-up anticipation after the ceremony was postponed by the devastating fires in California, there is plenty to look forward to.

There are a huge 41 categories (see below for the major ones) and more than enough to fill three scheduled hours from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar but watch out, in particular, for a particularly fierce battle for Best Actor.

The runners and riders here include Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig for "Queer", Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing", Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave" and Hugh Grant for "Heretic".

In the Best Actress category, Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked") and Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez") will be favorites but romantics of a certain age will be hoping for Demi Moore ("Substance") to repeat her success at the Golden Globes with another win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Catch all the excitement of the glamorous ceremony now, as we explain below how to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online.

Can I watch the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for free? The Critics Choice Awards 2025 are streaming on E!, which comes with paid cable packages, but there is a way to watch for free, as you can get E! through cable alternative Fubo which comes with a 7-day free trial. So you could sign up now and watch the ceremony for free before you're charged (plans start at $84.99/month).

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.S.

This year's awards ceremony will air on E! Live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/ PT (so 4 p.m. in Los Angeles) which you can watch via an OTT streaming service like Sling, Fubo, DirecTV or Hulu with Live TV.

It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day (Sat., Feb. 8).

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch from abroad with a VPN

How to watch Critics Choice Awards online from anywhere

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 aren’t available to watch worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.

Watch around the world

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 in Canada?

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 will be live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT but, as yet, there is no Canadian broadcaster scheduled to cover the event.

Out of the country? Download a VPN as explained above and connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, as with Canada, there’s no U.K. broadcaster lined-up to show the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? With a VPN you can connect to the same services you use back home, and stream the Critics Choice Awards 2025 from anywhere.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in Australia

Last year, Aussies were able to watch the Critics Choice Awards on Stan, and that remains the case for 2025 when the show is uploaded on Saturday, February 8 from around 6 p.m. AEDT.

A Stan subscription costs from $12 AUD a month.

Finally, remember: If you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could connect to your preferred streaming service and watch the Critics Choice Awards from anywhere. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN.

List of nominees in major categories

Critics Choice Awards 2025 nominees

Best Picture Anora The Brutalist Conclave Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez Nickel Boys Sing Sing The Substance Wicked

Best Director Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez Sean Baker – Anora Edward Berger – Conclave Brady Corbet – The Brutalist Jon M. Chu – Wicked Coralie Fargeat – The Substance RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor Adrien Brody – The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown Daniel Craig – Queer Colman Domingo – Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes – Conclave Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress Cynthia Erivo – Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths Angelina Jolie – Maria Mikey Madison – Anora Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov – Anora Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce – The Brutalist Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys Ariana Grande – Wicked Margaret Qualley – The Substance Isabella Rossellini – Conclave Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay Sean Baker – Anora Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain Coralie Fargeat – The Substance Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys Peter Straughan – Conclave Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Animated Feature Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot

Best Foreign Language Film All We Imagine as Light Emilia Pérez Flow I’m Still Here Kneecap The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Drama Series The Day of the Jackal The Diplomat Evil Industry Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire The Old Man Shōgun Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series Jeff Bridges – The Old Man Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series Caitriona Balfe – Outlander Kathy Bates – Matlock Shanola Hampton – Found Keira Knightley – Black Doves Keri Russell – The Diplomat Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Comedy Series Abbott Elementary English Teacher Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Somebody Somewhere St. Denis Medical What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere Jean Smart – Hacks Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Limited Series Baby Reindeer Disclaimer Masters of the Air Mr Bates vs the Post Office The Penguin Ripley True Detective: Night Country We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Movie Made for Television The Great Lillian Hall It’s What’s Inside Música Out of My Mind Rebel Ridge

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Colin Farrell – The Penguin Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Kevin Kline – Disclaimer Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall Cristin Milioti – The Penguin Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

