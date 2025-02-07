How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 — live stream rescheduled ceremony online
The 30th anniversary Critics Choice Awards 2025 are finally here and live from the Barker Hangar
After two delays, it's finally time for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It looks like it's going to be between "Conclave" and "Wicked" in the film categories (with 11 nominations each) but they will be pushed hard by "Dune: Part Two" and "Emilia Pérez" (10 nominations each). "Shōgun" leads the way in the television stakes (six nominations) .
Read on to find out how you can watch a 2025 Critics Choice Awards live stream online— and from anywhere with a VPN.
It's not quite Barbenheimer levels of rivalry this year but after an exciting Golden Globes last month plus the pent-up anticipation after the ceremony was postponed by the devastating fires in California, there is plenty to look forward to.
There are a huge 41 categories (see below for the major ones) and more than enough to fill three scheduled hours from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar but watch out, in particular, for a particularly fierce battle for Best Actor.
The runners and riders here include Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig for "Queer", Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing", Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave" and Hugh Grant for "Heretic".
In the Best Actress category, Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked") and Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez") will be favorites but romantics of a certain age will be hoping for Demi Moore ("Substance") to repeat her success at the Golden Globes with another win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Catch all the excitement of the glamorous ceremony now, as we explain below how to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online.
Can I watch the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for free?
The Critics Choice Awards 2025 are streaming on E!, which comes with paid cable packages, but there is a way to watch for free, as you can get E! through cable alternative Fubo which comes with a 7-day free trial. So you could sign up now and watch the ceremony for free before you're charged (plans start at $84.99/month).
How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.S.
This year's awards ceremony will air on E! Live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/ PT (so 4 p.m. in Los Angeles) which you can watch via an OTT streaming service like Sling, Fubo, DirecTV or Hulu with Live TV.
It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day (Sat., Feb. 8).
Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.
Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch from abroad with a VPN
How to watch Critics Choice Awards online from anywhere
The Critics Choice Awards 2025 aren’t available to watch worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.
You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.
Watch around the world
Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 in Canada?
The Critics Choice Awards 2025 will be live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT but, as yet, there is no Canadian broadcaster scheduled to cover the event.
Out of the country? Download a VPN as explained above and connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, as with Canada, there’s no U.K. broadcaster lined-up to show the Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Traveling outside of the U.S.? With a VPN you can connect to the same services you use back home, and stream the Critics Choice Awards 2025 from anywhere.
How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in Australia
Last year, Aussies were able to watch the Critics Choice Awards on Stan, and that remains the case for 2025 when the show is uploaded on Saturday, February 8 from around 6 p.m. AEDT.
A Stan subscription costs from $12 AUD a month.
Finally, remember: If you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could connect to your preferred streaming service and watch the Critics Choice Awards from anywhere. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN.
List of nominees in major categories
Critics Choice Awards 2025 nominees
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Masters of the Air
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
We Were the Lucky Ones
Best Movie Made for Television
The Great Lillian Hall
It’s What’s Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
