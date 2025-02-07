How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 — live stream rescheduled ceremony online

The 30th anniversary Critics Choice Awards 2025 are finally here and live from the Barker Hangar

Chelsea Handler (above) is hosting the &quot;Critics Choice Awards 2025&quot; for the third consecutive year
Jump to:

After two delays, it's finally time for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It looks like it's going to be between "Conclave" and "Wicked" in the film categories (with 11 nominations each) but they will be pushed hard by "Dune: Part Two" and "Emilia Pérez" (10 nominations each). "Shōgun" leads the way in the television stakes (six nominations) .

Read on to find out how you can watch a 2025 Critics Choice Awards live stream online— and from anywhere with a VPN.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: broadcast date, time, streaming options, TV channel

Date & time — Watch the Critics Choice Awards 2025 ceremony live on Friday, February 7 from 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sat.)

• U.S. — Watch live on E! Live via Sling | Stream on Peacock the next day (Sat., Feb. 8)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's not quite Barbenheimer levels of rivalry this year but after an exciting Golden Globes last month plus the pent-up anticipation after the ceremony was postponed by the devastating fires in California, there is plenty to look forward to.

There are a huge 41 categories (see below for the major ones) and more than enough to fill three scheduled hours from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar but watch out, in particular, for a particularly fierce battle for Best Actor.

The runners and riders here include Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig for "Queer", Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing", Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave" and Hugh Grant for "Heretic".

In the Best Actress category, Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked") and Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez") will be favorites but romantics of a certain age will be hoping for Demi Moore ("Substance") to repeat her success at the Golden Globes with another win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Catch all the excitement of the glamorous ceremony now, as we explain below how to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online.

Can I watch the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for free?

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 are streaming on E!, which comes with paid cable packages, but there is a way to watch for free, as you can get E! through cable alternative Fubo which comes with a 7-day free trial. So you could sign up now and watch the ceremony for free before you're charged (plans start at $84.99/month).

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.S.

US flag

This year's awards ceremony will air on E! Live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/ PT (so 4 p.m. in Los Angeles) which you can watch via an OTT streaming service like Sling, Fubo, DirecTV or Hulu with Live TV.

It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day (Sat., Feb. 8).

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch from abroad with a VPN

How to watch Critics Choice Awards online from anywhere

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 aren’t available to watch worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.

Watch around the world

Canada flag

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 in Canada?

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 will be live on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT but, as yet, there is no Canadian broadcaster scheduled to cover the event.

Out of the country? Download a VPN as explained above and connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

British flag

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, as with Canada, there’s no U.K. broadcaster lined-up to show the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? With a VPN you can connect to the same services you use back home, and stream the Critics Choice Awards 2025 from anywhere.

Australia flag

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online in Australia

Last year, Aussies were able to watch the Critics Choice Awards on Stan, and that remains the case for 2025 when the show is uploaded on Saturday, February 8 from around 6 p.m. AEDT.

A Stan subscription costs from $12 AUD a month.

Finally, remember: If you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could connect to your preferred streaming service and watch the Critics Choice Awards from anywhere. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN.

List of nominees in major categories

Critics Choice Awards 2025 nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall

It’s What’s Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

