How to watch ‘Clean Slate’ online from anywhere – stream the LGBTQ+ sitcom

The elevator pitch for "Clean Slate" must have done most of the heavy lifting: retired blue collar old guy in the Deep South anticipates reunion with his estranged son who he hasn't seen for 17 years and when his offspring turns up she is a proud trans woman with East Coast attitudes. Bring on comedy and confusion in equal measure.

Dad is Harry Slate (played by George Wallace), old and old school and retired from his car wash business ("Clean Slate" geddit?) and the relationship between himself and his glamorous daughter Desiree (Laverne Cox) is what the whole show is based around. How easy does he find his son's transition? Well, there's a well-stocked pronoun jar – like a swear jar – for whenever he makes a mistake.

But is there love enough to make it work? Sure there is, this is a comedy. There are those who take Desiree at face value and others who are not so sure but only pastor Louis (D. K. Uzoukwu) has an issue he doesn't seem able to resolve but there has to be a bad guy right? And will he eventually see the error of his ways? Of course he will, just not any time soon.

‘Clean Slate’ cast

Desiree - Laverne Cox

Harry Slate – George Wallace

Mack - Jay Wilkison

Ella - Telma Hopkins

Louis - D.K. Uzoukwu

Opal - Norah Murphy

Miguel - Phillip Garcia

‘Clean Slate’ episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Desiree. And Whatnot" - Harry, an old-school car wash owner, is thrilled when his estranged child finally returns home to Mobile, Ala., after 23 years; but Harry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as trans woman, Desiree.

In an effort to make her childhood home more livable, a determined Desiree throws a yard sale to get rid of Harry's unnecessary clutter; Louis keeps Harry busy with a game-day feast and the two end up bonding over more than just football. S01 E03: "Chrome Jesus" - TBA

TBA S01 E04: TBA

TBA S01 E05: TBA

TBA S01 E06: TBA

